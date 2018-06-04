Reason Why 'the Globally Popular' BTS Do Not Release Albums in English

BTS stood on the top of Billboard based on their global fans' support.

Quite rightly so, they could have considered releasing English albums for their overseas ARMYs. But BTS is still sticking to Korean albums. For what reason is BTS insisting on making albums in Korean?

Producer Bang Sihyuk who trained the group has stated that they would not release songs in English to target the American market.

It's because of his belief that teaching artists English and making them sign a contract with American agency is deviating from K-pop.

He said, "Among reasons why fans like BTS, there's no such thing as 'usage of English'. What I have to work hard for is to meet good partners and create paths for K-pop to function in the American industry in order to prove that BTS is not the only K-pop group that can succeed in the US. "

BTS was ranked No.1 on Billboard 200 chart in just 10 days after the release of their third full-length album on May 27.

BTS delivered their feelings for this, "We are honored to score No.1 with a Korean album. We hope more and more people can be interested in not only us but also Korean culture."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

