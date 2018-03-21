1 읽는 중

BTS' Boss Explains Why BTS Is an All-Korean Group

Photo from Online community

RM·Suga·Jin·J-Hope·Jimin·V·Jungkook. You look at the seven members of BTS and you notice something - they are all Koreans!

Thank you Mr. Bang for BTS ♥

Many of the top K-pop groups are composed of international members. EXO is a binational group composed of Korean and Chinese members. TWICE and BLACKPINK are international groups as well.

Why do you think BTS is composed of all Korean members?

Voomvoom

Voomvoom

In April last year, Big Hit Entertainment's CEO Bang Si-hyuk explained this in an interview.

Photo from Online community

"I wanted BTS to be a truly K-pop group," said Mr. Bang. He wanted BTS to be a group that truly represented K-pop.

Photo from BTS official Facebook

"The struggles of being a youth is universal and timeless, which is why I think BTS' message appealed to young people around the world," he explained. "I know that BTS' fans are translating everything BTS does for fans who don't speak Korean. That is a very kind gesture," he thanked the ARMYs.

Photo from BTS official Facebook

The reason why BTS is so popular around the world seems to be because of their songs' universal message.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

