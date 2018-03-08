"McDonald's for First Date" DAY6 JAE Apologizes Over His McDonald's Comment

“I have no excuse for my word choice and fully accept that it was without responsibility and consideration for the listeners.

Jae, a member of JYP's boy band Day6, apologized over his McDonald's comments.

The remarks in question came out on 'Monday Music Charts,' a segment on 'Music Access' of Arirang Radio on March 5. In an interview with Bernard Park, Jae said that he would go to "Mickey D's (referring to McDonald's) on [his] first date," as "before you know if she is gonna be worthy of the $300 meal, you need to put that $5 meal first and see what the reaction is."

When Bernard Park remarked "So if that first date doesn't go well, you can blame it on Jae," Jae replied "if that first date doesn't go well, then you already know she wasn't worthy of the 300. I just saved you $295."

As Jae's comments spread on Twitter, he was criticized for being "misogynistic" and "materializing women's value."

As the controversy grew, Jae posted an apology in Korean and English on his Twitter account on March 7.

The apology goes as follows:

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com