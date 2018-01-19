“Who do you do this for?” BTS' Heart-to-heart with BBC Radio 1

BBC's documentary on BTS began with these introductory words: "Since Psy's 'Gangnam Style' broke the internet back in 2012, the genre has grown and grown and has created the first K-pop group to go global: these guys."

The documentary was released on January 19 at 2 p.m. KST on BBC Radio 1's official YouTube channel.

"I want to run out to the street, and shout to the world about how happy I am," confessed Jin.

Adele Roberts, the host of the BBC Radio 1's Early Breakfast Show who emceed the documentary, explained the reason behind her decision to investigate the band as follows: "when I played a BTS track on my show a few months ago, no one could believe what happened next. Hundreds of thousands of messages from BTS fans across the globe poured into Radio 1. I've never witnessed anything like it."

BTS fans' enthusiasm was what made Roberts decide to embark on an analysis. "BTS was definitely not just any group. I had to find out more," she said, who visited Seoul "to meet the K-pop band who are taking the world by storm."

Prior to her meeting with the band, she recited some very impressive facts and figures about the band.

As of January 2018, BTS who is also "the most famous K-pop group in the world," has "over 5 million albums sold," is "#1 on iTunes in over 65 countries," is the "first K-pop group to break to break into UK top 50 & US top 30," and boasts "over 30 million followers on social media."

When asked by Roberts "how it all began," RM replied that all seven members of BTS got together from "different areas of Korea" to form one team.

To the question "how hard do you have to work?" J-Hope responded that "we've been really focused on practice since our debut, and we keep practicing to create a satisfying performance. We practice hard and spend a lot of time on it."

"When we're getting ready for an album, we remove all [the other] schedules for a month to only work on the album...when we made our debut, we practiced twelve to fifteen hours a day," added RM.

"Who do you do this for?" was another question thrown at BTS lads. Jimin did not hesitate to answer, for "BTS ARMY," making a heart gesture.

"How does it feel to be having this global success?" asked Roberts. "It's awesome," J-Hope answered, adding that "we're so honored and we're so thankful every moment." "I'm so happy that I would like to go out the street and shout to everyone about how happy I am," said weighed in.

Watch the full clip below:

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com