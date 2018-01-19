1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“Who do you do this for?” BTS' Heart-to-heart with BBC Radio 1

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

BBC's documentary on BTS began with these introductory words: "Since Psy's 'Gangnam Style' broke the internet back in 2012, the genre has grown and grown and has created the first K-pop group to go global: these guys."

The documentary was released on January 19 at 2 p.m. KST on BBC Radio 1's official YouTube channel.

"I want to run out to the street, and shout to the world about how happy I am," confessed Jin.

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

Adele Roberts, the host of the BBC Radio 1's Early Breakfast Show who emceed the documentary, explained the reason behind her decision to investigate the band as follows: "when I played a BTS track on my show a few months ago, no one could believe what happened next. Hundreds of thousands of messages from BTS fans across the globe poured into Radio 1. I've never witnessed anything like it."

BTS fans' enthusiasm was what made Roberts decide to embark on an analysis. "BTS was definitely not just any group. I had to find out more," she said, who visited Seoul "to meet the K-pop band who are taking the world by storm."

Prior to her meeting with the band, she recited some very impressive facts and figures about the band.

As of January 2018, BTS who is also "the most famous K-pop group in the world," has "over 5 million albums sold," is "#1 on iTunes in over 65 countries," is the "first K-pop group to break to break into UK top 50 & US top 30," and boasts "over 30 million followers on social media."

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

When asked by Roberts "how it all began," RM replied that all seven members of BTS got together from "different areas of Korea" to form one team.

To the question "how hard do you have to work?" J-Hope responded that "we've been really focused on practice since our debut, and we keep practicing to create a satisfying performance. We practice hard and spend a lot of time on it."

"When we're getting ready for an album, we remove all [the other] schedules for a month to only work on the album...when we made our debut, we practiced twelve to fifteen hours a day," added RM.

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

"Who do you do this for?" was another question thrown at BTS lads. Jimin did not hesitate to answer, for "BTS ARMY," making a heart gesture.

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

ⓒ BBC Radio 1

"How does it feel to be having this global success?" asked Roberts. "It's awesome," J-Hope answered, adding that "we're so honored and we're so thankful every moment." "I'm so happy that I would like to go out the street and shout to everyone about how happy I am," said weighed in.

Watch the full clip below:

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT