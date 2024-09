EXO's latest Winter Special Album "Universe" released on December 26 topped major music charts of South Korea including Gaon's album chart, Hanteo Chart, YES24, and Hot Tracks.

EXO-L's, rejoice!

"Universe" has charted No. 1 on a number of international music charts as well, some of which include iTunes and music charts of China.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com