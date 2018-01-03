1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE Sets New Record With 36 Wins in a Year

중앙일보

입력

TWICE's 'Heart Shaker' topped the SBS 'Inkigayo's weekend chart for the last week of December, according to the information released on its official website.

TT, KNOCK KNOCK, SIGNAL, Likey, Heart Shaker... So many TWICE hits you can barely remember them!

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

TWICE had quite a year, setting new records with 36 wins in music programs alone.

TWICE ranks first. Photo from SBS Inkigayo.

TWICE ranks first. Photo from SBS Inkigayo.

TWICE, with 'TT' awarding the group with its first trophy ever, won nine times with 'KNOCK KNOCK,' twelve with 'SIGNAL,' seven with 'Likey,' and seven again with 'Heart Shaker,' resulting in a total of 36 wins. TWICE set a new record with having the most wins, out of all boy groups and girl groups.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

TWICE also made an appearance on NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen,' filling a K-pop artist vacancy of six years. TWICE, performing the Japanese version of 'TT,' showed off their bubbly charms.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

TWICE plans to release its second Japanese single 'Candy Pop' on February 7, a treat for Japanese TWICE fans.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT