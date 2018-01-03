TWICE Sets New Record With 36 Wins in a Year

TWICE's 'Heart Shaker' topped the SBS 'Inkigayo's weekend chart for the last week of December, according to the information released on its official website.

TT, KNOCK KNOCK, SIGNAL, Likey, Heart Shaker... So many TWICE hits you can barely remember them!

TWICE had quite a year, setting new records with 36 wins in music programs alone.

TWICE, with 'TT' awarding the group with its first trophy ever, won nine times with 'KNOCK KNOCK,' twelve with 'SIGNAL,' seven with 'Likey,' and seven again with 'Heart Shaker,' resulting in a total of 36 wins. TWICE set a new record with having the most wins, out of all boy groups and girl groups.

TWICE also made an appearance on NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen,' filling a K-pop artist vacancy of six years. TWICE, performing the Japanese version of 'TT,' showed off their bubbly charms.

TWICE plans to release its second Japanese single 'Candy Pop' on February 7, a treat for Japanese TWICE fans.

