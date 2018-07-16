LAPD Launches Investigation As Anxiety Mounts Following BTS JIMIN's Death Threat

BTS' Jimin received another death threat.

This is the third time that death threats have been made against Jimin.

An anonymous Instagram user posted a photo of a gun and a statement saying that the user is planning to shoot the singer at BTS’s upcoming concert in Los Angeles on September 5.

This is the third time Jimin received the threat, following similar ones made prior to the band’s performance in Anaheim in April 2017 and a Forth Worth concert in May.

These previous death threats let BigHit Entertainment to make its position that they'll have full assurance of members' safety, "It came to our attention of an online post to threat Jimin. Whether or not it is true, we will do our best to take necessary measures to fight against threats toward members and fans."

But not too long after the second threat, the third one has been made. Although there is a bare chance of feasibility of this threat along with agency fully recognizing the situation, and the police department of LA quickly coping with the situation.

However, it's such a cruel thing for Jimin, people in surroundings, and fans to be tormented by the feeling of insecurity up until September.

Luckily, the police department in the United States has been very speedy in handling the situation. They posted on social networks "We are aware of the threats made upon BTS member. We are investigating the death threat made against him."

During BTS' press conference after releasing the most recent album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR, Jimin revealed his thoughts on the death threats he received, "I was shocked to hear about another death threat, the second death threat since last year. However, I was more worried about the fans than myself. I’m not going to be caught up by these threats. There are so many people waiting to see me. I don’t think anyone has to worry because my staff members take very good care of me."

BTS is scheduled to hold concerts at Staples Center from Sept. 5 to 8 as a part of its sold-out “Love Yourself” world tour that will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 25. After the US stops, the tour will continue in cities such as London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

