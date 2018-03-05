SONG MINHO of WINNER Lost So Much Weight And Fans Are Worried

Song Minho of WINNER seems to have lost so much weight!

Do you think he should have gone on a diet?

Photos of Song after having gone through what is seemingly an extreme diet are making fans worried online.

Song's "after-diet" photos are circulating online, which have been taken at WINNER's concert tour in Japan which kicked off on February 10. Some have been taken from the WINNER rapper's Instagram account. Unlike his usual cheery state, Song is looking manlier and a lot more chic in the said photos.

His jawline and slim wrists caught the attention of the fans. Fans are worried that his diet regime may be taking a toll on his health.

The YG Entertainment boy band is currently preparing for their come back. YG Entertainment's boss and producer Yang Hyun-seok uploaded on his Instagram on February 12 a post which read "Filming a new music video soon. We are aiming for perfection. WINNER's new song written by the members. New Genre," hinting at the band's come back.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

