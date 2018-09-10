1 읽는 중

The Cost of the LV Bag that JIMIN Gave to JUNGKOOK for His Birthday Gift Was…

Photo from VLIVE

Jungkook on September 7 turned on the V LIVE to communicate with his fans.

Jungkook called Jimin a 'gift-fairy' !

On this day, he informed how he and BTS members are getting along in LA, and conveyed his thoughts on their first world tour performance.

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

In the middle of this pleasant and relaxed talk, Jungkook was questioned about what present has he received on his birthday and he started to brag a gift from Jimin.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from online community

Jungkook smiled and answered "Oh! I received a gift. Jimin, the gift fairy gave me one. I got a bag. And Jimin says 'Isn't that bag so stylish?' once a day when he passes by."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

