BTS, EXO, and TWICE Gather at SBS K Pop Festival On Christmas

BTS, Exo, and Twice confirmed their appearances on 2018SBS K pop Festival.

It's going to be a tremendous holiday for K pop fans!

2018 SBS K pop Festival will be held this December 25th on a magnificent scale.

Also, it is known that there are going to be a lot of idols, more than there has ever been in any other music festival.

BTS, especially, made the expectation for the show radically high by confirming their participation.

Plus, groups with huge fandoms such as Exo, Twice, etc. are joining the show, resulting in gaining even more attention from the public.

