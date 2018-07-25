1 읽는 중

BigHit Entertainment's 'ibighit' YouTube Channel Ranked to Achieve the Most Impressive Growth in the First Half of 2018

Photo from official Instagram

Youtube has chosen BigHit Entertainment's official YouTube channel 'ibighit' as the YouTube Kpop channel that has achieved the most impressive growth in the first half of 2018.

They deserve it, congrats BTS, BigHit!

On July 24, YouTube announced top 20 Kpop YouTube channels based on the number of subscribers they gained from November 24, 2017, to June 25, 2018.
'ibighit' secured the biggest number of new subscribers in the first six months of the year and ranked atop.

While the channel already was holding over 10 million subscribers last December, it newly attracted more than 6 million foreign subscribers, flaunting the most foreign subscribers among all alternative YouTube channels in the rankings.

Second place went to BLACKPINK's official YouTube Channel, 'BLACKPINK'.

As the sole kpop female group to possess all 6 music videos exceeding a billion hits on YouTube, they've managed to have their latest DDU-DU DDU-DU MV to reach 2 billion hits on the 34th day from its release, quickest record set among kpop groups.

'BANGTAN TV' took the third place, featuring BANGTAN BOMB and BURN THE STAGE sharing members' daily routines and concert tours backstages.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

