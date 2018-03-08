What the Profound Intro Title of BTS' Newest Japanese Album Means

BTS released the tracklist for its upcoming Japanese album.

This is deep.

'FACE YOURSELF,' the third Japanese album to be released on April 4, will feature two novel tracks in addition to the pre-released Japanese single 'Crystal Snow,' 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' 'Not Today,' 'Spring Day,' 'MIC Drop,' 'DNA,' 'Go Go,' 'Best of Me,' in Japanese.

Among these, the strange INTRO title catches fans' eyes. 'Ringwanderung,' of German origin, means to circle the same area on a mountain, having lost the sense of direction due to fog, heavy rain or wind.

Fans are already curious about how BTS will tell its story of 'Ringwanderung,' as the group has always spoken their sincerest thoughts through music.

After the second Japanese studio album 'Youth' BTS will make its comeback after a year and seven months of vacancy, and the group, aside from the release of its newest album, will conduct local fan meetings, etc.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

