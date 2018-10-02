1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Confirms Appearance on BBC's 'The Graham Norton Show' on October 12

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

BTS is slated to perform on an upcoming episode of a British talk show.

Another talk show in the UK!

A foreign news outlets 'Comicbook.com' on October 1 reported that the group is guesting on BBC's The Graham Norton Show on the following 12th at 10:35 pm. As one of the UK’s most popular chat shows, The Graham Norton Show is currently enjoying success with its 24th season this year.

The emcee Graham Norton hosts the show and BTS on the following day is set to appear alongside some A-list guests such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike, and Harry Connick Jr. The band is expected to perform “Idol” live on the program, and many are expecting their performance to captivate more British fans.

Currently, the group is on the North American leg of its Love Yourself world tour, and is set to perform at London's The 02 Arena in early October on 9th and 10th, firing the first shot of Europe tour.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT