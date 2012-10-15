토플 단어, 쉽게 외우자

어원적으로 똑같은 단어다. 그러나 사용하는 방법에 차이가 있다. 보편적으로 증가를 의미하는 Increase와 달리 Increment는 규칙적인 증가를 의미한다.

예문을 살펴보자. He was not satisfied with the annual salary increment of $200. 그는 200달러의 연간 급여 증가에 만족하지 않았다. 이 경우 increment를 increase로 대체할 수 있다. The outlook is for a sharp increase in inflation. 인플레이션의 가파른 상승이 전망된다. 가파른 인플레이션 상승은 정기적인 상승이 아니기 때문에 increment 를 사용하지 않는 것이 보통이다. You will receive an annual salary increment every January. 너는 매년 1월에 정기적인 급료인상이 있을 것이다. There was a three-percent increment in oil price. 3%의 유가인상이 있었다. The company is now drafting a policy on annual salary increment, and the employees who perform their duty well will be entitled for it. 한 회사에서 연간 연봉 인상 정책 시안을 만들고 있고, 주어진 책무를 훌륭하게 해내는 직원들에게 그 혜택이 돌아갈 것이다.

Increment의 동의어는 addition. augmentation, raise, growth, boost, expansion, uptick 등이 있다. addition은 첨가나 추가의 개념을 가진 단어다. The hotel was extended with the addition of more rooms. 한 호텔이 방의 수를 추가로 늘리면서 확장했다. augmentation은 증가라는 뜻의 라틴어 augere에서 왔다. 이는 양을 늘리거나 크게 만든다는 의미로 사용한다. The students welcomed the school’s decision on the augmentation of curriculum with new subjects. 새로운 과목들과 함께 커리큘럼을 확대시킨다는 학교의 결정을 학생들이 환영했다. boost는 상승효과를 만들어내는 원인을 뜻한다. The cut in interest rates will give a boost to the economy. 이자율을 하락시키는 것이 경제 활력을 불어넣는 원동력이 될 것이다. 물론 a boost in exports, a boost in prices, a boost in salary 와 같이 boost는 증가 그 자체를 뜻하기도 한다. 마지막으로 uptick은 원래 작은 정도의 증가를 뜻하지만, 보통은 상승의 뜻으로 사용된다. There was an uptick in sales over the last fiscal year. 지난 회계연도 동안에 판매량상승이 있었다.

Increment의 반의어는 decline, decrease, depletion, diminishment, shrinkage, lowering 등이 있다. decline은 ‘아래로’를 뜻하는 de 그리고 ‘기운다’(lean)는 뜻의 cline이 합쳐져 ‘아래로 기운다’는 뜻을 갖고 있다. 명사로 표현하면 ‘하강’ 또는 ‘감소’다. We are concerned about the serious decline in polar bear population. 우리는 북극곰의 수가 심각하게 줄어드는 상황을 걱정한다. depletion은 수나 양이 줄어든다는 의미를 가진 중요한 단어다. Depletion of the ozone layer is caused by various reasons. 오존층이 줄어드는 데에는 여러 가지 이유가 있다. shrinkage 는 수축을 뜻을 가지고 있어 ‘감소’와 ‘축소’의 의미로 사용된다.

<송오현 dyb교육 대표, 고려대 졸, 『송오현의 만점 영어 에세이』저자>