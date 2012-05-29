홍석현 중앙일보 회장, 카자흐스탄 키메프대 영문 연설 전문

The Future of Visionary and Compassionate Leaders Is Guaranteed

I am truly honored to deliver this speech to the newest graduates of KIMEP University, which is Kazakhstan’s and Central Asia’s foremost university.

Standing here before you, I am reminded of my own graduation 40 years ago. At the time, Korea was an underdeveloped country struggling to eliminate poverty. The country’s per capita GDP was 329 US dollars. Cars and refrigerators were luxury goods. Out of 279 Koreans, only one was rich enough to own an automobile. Today, almost every Korean household has a car. Korea’s economy now ranks 11th or 12th in the world; Korea is the world’s seventh largest trading nation.

Korea’s rise was all the more surprising considering the challenges the country has faced, which include the division of the nation after World War II, a never-ending military confrontation with North Korea, and an almost total paucity in natural resources.

What was the key to South Korea’s success? The answer is education. A passion for learning is a long-standing tradition in Korea and in East Asia as a whole. Yearning for education goes as far back as the days of Confucius and Mencius of ancient China.

In this corner of the world, we find a similarly strong emphasis on education. Islam is a major factor. Mosques and madrasas are built side-by-side. The people of East Asia are impressed by the historic achievements of Islamic science and their impact on the West and East.

You are the beneficiaries of this tradition; you have been offered education of the best quality here at KIMEP. I envy you for the multicultural education you have received at this institution, so rich in cultural diversity. The excellence of KIMEP’s education will be of great help to you as you transform your region’s human and natural resources into marvelous cultural, business, and industrial successes.

My advice to you is to make sure your goals are compatible with the arrival of the Asian Century. Although China and India hog the spotlight, I don’t have the slightest doubt that history has assigned important roles to other Asian countries including Kazakhstan and Korea. One day, you and I may belong to the same political entity called the Asian Union, comparable to the European Union.

In truth, the march toward the Asian Union began thousands of years ago. Central Asia and East Asia share many historical, cultural, and ethnic roots. The Scythian culture influenced ancient Korea. Koreans call their country Han-guk. In Korean, Han means “Heaven,” “great”, “chief,” “bright,” and “center.” A number of Korean linguists and historians have argued that Han in Korean is related to Khan in central Asian languages. Therefore, Han-guk is none other than the Khanate, as in Kazakh Khanate.

Get yourself ready for the days of stronger Asian unity and more widespread prosperity. Your preparation will require lifelong learning. As the Russian proverb says, “Live a hundred years; learn a hundred years.” The head start that you enjoy as graduates of the prestigious KIMEP has to be sustained by lifelong, continuous learning. The education you receive in school is just the beginning of your education. Continuous learning is a requirement for any leader who has to navigate the rapidly changing currents of our world.

In addition to lifelong learning, I would like to stress the importance of vision and compassion. These virtues will guarantee your success as you assume diverse leadership roles.

Let me first talk about the importance of becoming visionary leaders. Visionaries read trends in their respective fields. The ability to grasp global, historic, geopolitical, or industrial trends enables leaders to march toward future dreams and goals.

Enjoying popularity is certainly a good thing for leaders. However, the greatest visionary is equipped with the moral courage to reject a kind of populism that serves nobody but himself. I define populism as “an attempt to please followers.”

Leaders with vision are not prone to the populist temptation. True leaders can make a distinction between what appears to be and what actually is true. Based on a keen assessment of hidden undercurrents and the right way forward, leaders are able to set goals and pursue them with confidence and courage.

“Leadership with authority” is different from authoritarian leadership. Obviously, you should pursue leadership with authority. Leaders with authority can confidently communicate and share their vision with the people they lead. However, authoritarian leadership is preferable to self-defeating populist leadership. Populists surrender to short term pressures. They seek compromises that can harm a real vision or goal of their organizations and communities.

Leaders have to pursue what followers truly need, not merely supply the demand of the day. Many great leaders are “contrarian leaders,” who can exercise moral courage and determination to oppose popular opinion and sentiment and to demand sacrifice whenever needed.

We find good examples of contrarian leadership worldwide: Steve Jobs and Warren Buffett in more recent years and Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and Korea’s two late presidents SyngMan Rhee and Park Chung Hee in years gone by.

Their vision -- rather than a hunger for popularity -- dictated their actions. Determination combined with concern for the people is the mark of leaders who seriously care for the well-being of their people, employees and consumers. At times, contrarian leaders are authoritarian. In such cases, some negative aspects are associated with their leaderships. Please consider and learn only from positive features of their leadership.

Now, I would like to turn to the topic of “compassionate leadership.” Compassionate leadership is a hot research area in leadership studies. The person who advocated compassionate leadership hundreds of years ago is Mencius, who is a rich source of Eastern wisdom. Along with Confucius, Mencius is considered the co-founder of Confucianism, the belief system that has helped create the East Asian civilization. Mencius advocated “sharing enjoyment with the people” as a virtue of compassionate leaders.

Mencius said, “When a ruler rejoices in the joy of his people, they also rejoice in his joy; when he grieves at the sorrow of his people, they also grieve at his sorrow.” I think Mencius’s saying is a good summary of the ideal for leader-follower relations.

The idea of “sharing enjoyment with the people” resonates today. Sound leadership bears fruit. The fruits should be shared. Many of you will become political leaders and heads of corporations, large and small. As you rise up in the ladder of success, enjoy your achievements with your employees, consumers or the voters.

As leaders, you will face difficulties in delivering your promised vision. Sooner or later, people will begin to ask: “Where is the bread? Where is the meat?” If you successfully communicate your vision, they will wait. If you share the first fruits of your vision with people, they will become even more committed. Don’t let them down, in the beginning, in the middle, or at the end of your pursuits.

Graduates of KIMEP! Please be globally ambitious. The world abounds with chances for you as long as you keep communicating with people around you, as you care for them down to the smallest elements of their well-being, and as you recharge yourself through untiring learning. The future of a greater and more prosperous Asia depends upon you.

I, as an honorary graduate of KIMEP, will stand by you. Let’s assume leading roles in the twin rise of Central Asia and East Asia. Let’s share our experiences as we explore fresh opportunities and meet challenges accompanying the opening of the great Asian Century.

Graduation is an end and a new beginning. Graduation is a parting that anticipates many reunions ahead. I want to be a part of your reunions.

Thank you.

