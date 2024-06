[신형철의 리믹싱 셰익스피어] 그대가 내 심장 찔러도 나는 이 사랑 멈출 수 없네

But when in thee time’s furrows I behold,

Then look I death my days should expiate.

For all that beauty that doth cover thee,

Is but the seemly raiment of my heart,

Which in thy breast doth live, as thine in me:

How can I then be elder than thou art?

O! therefore love, be of thyself so wary

As I, not for myself, but for thee will;

Bearing thy heart, which I will keep so chary

As tender nurse her babe from faring ill.

Presume not on thy heart when mine is slain,

Thou gav’st me thine not to give back again.