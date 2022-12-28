[THINK ENGLISH] 온라인 판매 대박난 박재범 소주와 전통주 논란

지난 2월 25일 래퍼 박재범이 서울 영등포구에 있는 현대백화점 팝업 스토어에서 원소주를 들고 포즈를 취했다. 박재범은 원소주와 원소주 스피릿을 판매하는 회사 원스피리츠의 CEO다. [연합뉴스]

Peddling booze online is forbidden in Korea, unless the tipple is considered traditional. This loophole has been used by Won Spirits, with great success and to the consternation of rivals.

Traditional booze can be sold online in Korea, even if it's très cool

온라인 판매 대박난 박재범 소주와 전통주 논란







Friday, December 23, 2022

Peddling booze online is forbidden in Korea, unless the tipple is considered traditional.

booze: 술, 술을 진탕 마시다

très: 아주

peddle: 팔러다니다, 행상하다

tipple: 술, 술을 마시다

traditional: 전통적인



한국에서는 온라인으로 술을 판매하는 것이 금지돼있다. 단 전통주는 가능하다.

This loophole has been used by Won Spirits, with great success and to the consternation of rivals.

loophole: 구멍

consternation: 실망

원스피리츠는 그 점을 이용해 큰 성공을 거뒀으며, 이는 경쟁업체들의 반발을 불러왔다.

The company, started by American rapper Jay Park, began selling Won Soju Spirit via KakaoTalk on Nov. 20. A total of 210,000 bottles of the drink have been sold this way.

미국 출신 래퍼 박재범이 만든 이 회사는 지난 11월 20일 카카오톡으로 ‘원소주 스피릿’을 판매하기 시작했다. 총 21만병이 카카오톡을 통해 판매됐다.

To be categorized under Liquor Tax Act as a traditional alcoholic beverage, local ingredients must be used. Taxes on drinks that qualify are reduced 50 percent, and the product can be sold online.

categorize: 분류하다

ingredient: 재료

alcoholic beverage: 알콜성 음료

reduce: 줄이다

주세법상 전통주로 분류되기 위해서는 지역에서 나는 원료를 사용해야 한다. 이 기준을 충족할 경우 주세 50%가 감면되고 온라인 판매도 가능하다.

Won Soju Spirit is made with rice from Wonju, Gangwon, and with no additives, hence it is traditional.

additive: 첨가물

hence: 이런 이유로



‘원소주 스피릿’은 강원도 원주에서 나는 쌀로 만든다. 첨가제가 들어가지 않는 전통주다.

A number of drinks that are popular and have a traditional image do not make the grade. This includes Kooksoondang and Jangsoo makgeolli, fermented rice drinks, Bekseju, a Korean wine, and Hwayo, a distilled soju made from organic rice.

ferment: 발효시키다

distilled: 증류한

전통주 이미지를 갖고 있는 많은 유명 술들이 전통주로 분류되지 않는다. 쌀을 발효해서 만든 국순당과 장수막걸리나 한국식 와인인 백세주, 유기농 쌀을 증류해서 만든 소주 화요도 전통주가 아니다.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said last July that it “plans to revise the Act on Promotion of Korean Traditional Liquor Industries before the end of this year in a direction which is plausible for public understanding.”

plausible: 타당한, 그럴 듯한

public understanding: 공공의 이해

농림축산식품부는 지난 7월 “국민이 이해할 수 있는 방향으로 연내에 전통주산업법을 개정하겠다”고 밝혔다.

The gist of the revision is that the ministry aims to include makgeolli brands as traditional liquors and put alcoholic beverages made with local ingredients in a separate category.



gist: 요지, 골자

개정의 요지는 막걸리를 전통주에 포함하고 지역특산주를 별도로 분리하는 것이다.

The rub is the use of imported ingredients.Last October, in a meeting with Agriculture Ministry, lawmakers expressed concern that domestic rice consumption could suffer if large makgeolli brands are included on the tradition list.

rub: 문지르다, 문제, 어려움

문제는 수입 원료 사용이다. 지난 10월 농식품부와의 간담회에서 국회의원들은 대형 막걸리 브랜드들이 전통주에 포함된다면 국내 쌀 소비가 줄어들 것이라는 우려를 나타냈다.

“Realistically, large makgeolli brands use imported rice due to the price gap between imported and domestically produced rice,” Lee Dae-hyung, a researcher at Gyeonggi Agricultural Research & Extension Services, told the JoongAng Ilbo.

이대형 경기도농업기술원 농업연구사는 중앙일보와의 통화에서 “국산 쌀과 수입산 쌀의 가격 차가 크기 때문에 대형 막걸리 회사들은 현실적으로 수입산 쌀을 많이 쓰고 있다”고 말했다.

Another point of contention is whether alcohol of any sort should be sold online. Concerns about underage drinking have been expressed.

contention: 논쟁

underage: 미성년자

또 다른 논점은 주종보다 술을 온라인으로 판매해도 되느냐에 대한 것이다. 미성년자들이 술을 마실 수 있다는 우려가 있다.

The welfare of alcohol beverage distributors and retailers has also been mentioned.

distributor: 총판, 유통업자

retailer: 소매업자

주류를 취급하는 도·소매업자의 생존권 역시 위협받을 수 있다는 얘기도 나온다.

Craft beer makers are pushing to sell their drinks online, as beer distribution channels are dominated by a few companies in Korea. They can source malt domestically, from Gunsan, North Jeolla.

craft beer: 수제 맥주

distribution channel: 유통 채널

malt: (맥주·위스키 등의 원료가 되는) 맥아

수제맥주 업자들은 일부 대형 업체들이 유통채널을 장악하고 있다며 온라인 판매를 허용해 달라고 요구하고 있다. 이들이 맥아를 구할 수 있는 곳은 국내에서 전라북도 군산 뿐이다.