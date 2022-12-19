[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민, 마스크 벗고 런던에서 훈련 재개

토트넘 홋스퍼는 15일 구단 소셜미디어에 손흥민이 마스크를 쓰지 않고 런던 홋스퍼웨이에 있는 스퍼스 엔필드 트레이닝 센터에서 훈련을 하는 사진을 올렸다. 그는 2022 월드컵에서 대한민국 대표팀 주장으로 네 경기를 뛴 이후 프리미어 리그 시즌을 재개하기 위해 지난 13일 런던으로 출국했다. [토트넘 인스타그램]

Son Heung-min is back training at Tottenham's Enfield base in London.

Son Heung-min back training in London, sans mask

손흥민, 마스크 벗고 런던에서 훈련 재개







Friday, December 16, 2022

Son Heung-min is back training at Tottenham's Enfield base in London.

손흥민이 런던 홋스퍼웨이에 있는 스퍼스 엔필드 트레이닝 센터에서 훈련을 재개했다.

Tottenham posted a picture on their social media page Thursday of Son training without his carbon mask, saying that "Sonny is back" alongside a video of Son jogging with his Spurs teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

토트넘은 15일 소셜 미디어에 손흥민이 마스크를 쓰지 않고 훈련을 하는 사진과 토트넘 동료 호이비에르와 함께 뛰는 영상을 “쏘니가 돌아왔다”라는 말과 함께 올렸다.

Son training without his mask could be a green flag for the Spurs as they are scheduled to play a friendly against Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on Dec. 22 before they resume their club fixtures with a match against Brentford on Dec. 26, which will be their first Premier League match since the World Cup.

green flag: 청신호

friendly: 친선전

resume: 재개하다

오는 12월 22일 리그앙 니스와 클럽 친선 경기가 예정되어 있는 토트넘에게 손흥민이 마스크 없이 훈련을 한다는 것은 청신호일 수 있다. 토트넘의 월드컵 이후 첫 프리미어리그 경기는 12월 26일 브렌트포드와 예정되어 있다.

If Son does come back on the pitch for Tottenham, it will be the first time since Nov. 2 when he sustained an injury against Marseille.

sustain: (피해 등을) 입다, 당하다

손흥민이 월드컵 전에 마지막으로 뛴 토트넘 경기는 11월 2일 마르세유전이다.

Son had sustained one or multiple orbital fractures ahead of the World Cup during a Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille.

orbital: 안와의

fracture: 골절

토트넘과 마르세유의 챔피언스 리그 경기에서 손흥민은 월드컵을 앞둔 상태에서 안와 골절상을 입었다.

He underwent surgery on Nov. 4 and, despite worries that he would not be able to play at the World Cup, arrived in Qatar with a carbon mask that he wore for all four matches.

carbon: 탄소

손흥민은 11월 4일 수술대에 올랐고 월드컵에 출전하지 못할 것이라는 걱정들을 뒤로 한 채 탄소 소재 마스크를 쓴 채 카타르에 나타났고 한국의 네 경기를 모두 치렀다.

Despite the injury, Son served as captain of the Taeguk Warriors in Qatar, playing all of Korea’s matches at the World Cup.

부상에도 불구하고 손흥민은 한국 대표팀의 주장으로 네 경기를 모두 치뤘다.

Son had jetted into Korea from Qatar on the afternoon of Dec. 7 after Korea ended their 2022 World Cup run with a 4-1 loss against Brazil in the round of 16. He now returns to London to resume playing in the Premier League.

손흥민은 12월 7일 인천국제공항으로 대표팀과 함께 입국했다. 태극 전사들의 마지막 경기는 브라질을 상대로 4-1로 패한 16강 전이었다. 손흥민은 이제 프리미어 리그에서 뛰기 위해 런던으로 복귀했다.