[THINK ENGLISH] 1인 가구 비중이 전체의 3분의 1을 돌파했다

원룸 아파트 광고 포스터가 서울 동작구 거리에 붙어있다. 지난해 전체 가구의 30% 이상이 혼자 사는 것으로 나타났다. [연합뉴스]

One third of households in Korea are single households, a new record. Most are either young or old.

One-third of households in Korea only have one person

1인 가구 비중이 전체의 3분의 1을 돌파했다







Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사

Thursday, December 8, 2022

One third of households in Korea are single households, a new record. Most are either young or old.

household: 가구

single household: 1인 가구

1인 가구 비중이 전체 가구의 3분의 1을 돌파하며 역대 최고 기록을 경신했다. 대부분은 젊은층이거나 노년층이었다.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, in 2021, 7.17 million Koreans were living alone. That’s 33.4 percent of the 21.4 million households in the country. In 2020, the figure broke 30 percent for the first time.

수요일(12월 7일) 통계청에 따르면 2021년 기준 717만 명이 혼자 사는 것으로 나타났다. 전국 2140만 가구의 33.4%가 1인 가구였다. 2020년에는 이 수치가 처음으로 30%를 넘었다.

Two-person households were 28.3 percent of the total, and those with four or more were 18.8 percent.

two-person household: 2인 가구



2인 가구는 전체의 28.3%였으며, 4인 이상 가구는 18.8%였다.

The recent rapid expansion in the number of smaller families reflects social changes in Korea, with people less interested in marriage and having children. Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the OECD.

fertility rate: 출산율



최근의 1~2인 가구의 빠른 증가는 결혼과 출산에 대한 관심이 감소하고 있는 한국 사회의 변화를 반영한다. 한국은 OECD 회원국 가운데 가장 낮은 출산율을 기록 중이다.

In Finland, 47 percent of households are single person, Sweden 45.4 percent and German 42.1 percent. Japan and France both had a single-person household ratio of 38 percent.

핀란드에서는 47%가 1인 가구이며, 스웨덴은 45.4%, 독일은 42.1%가 혼자 산다. 일본과 프랑스는 1인 가구 비중이 38%이다.

The statistics agency projects that at the current rate, the one-person-household ratio will edge close to 40 percent by 2050.

project: 예측하다

edge: 조금씩 움직이다, 테두리를 두르다

통계청은 현 추세대로라면 2050년까지 1인 가구 비중이 40%에 육박할 것으로 예상했다.

By age, 19.8 percent of single households were individuals 29 and under, 18.1 percent were individuals 70 or over and 16.4 percent were individuals in their 60s.

연령별로는 1인 가구의 19.9%는 29세 이하였고, 18.1%는 70세 이상이었다. 60대는 16.4%였다.

The income of one-person households was 42 percent of the average of all households in Korea.

1인 가구의 소득은 전체 가구소득 평균의 42%였다.

Last year, the average annual income of people living alone was 26.9 million won. While this is a 11.7 percent increase year-on-year, it is far less than the overall household income of 64.1 million won.



annual income: 연소득

overall: 대체로, 종합적인

지난해 1인 가구의 평균 연 소득은 2690만 원이었다. 이는 전년에 비해서는 11.7% 증가한 액수였지만, 전체 평균 연 소득 6410만 원에 비해 훨씬 낮은 액수였다.

Of those living alone, 70.9 percent were living on government grants or basic income. This ratio has been steadily rising since 2015, when it first exceeded 60 percent.

government grant: 정부보조금

basic income: 기본소득

1인 가구 가운데 70.9%는 정부보조금이나 기본소득에 의지해 살고 있다. 이 비중은 2015년 처음으로 60%를 넘은 이후 꾸준히 높아지고 있다.

In terms of housing arrangements, 42 percent were paying monthly rents. Of the younger singleperson households, 64 percent were paying monthly rents. Eleven percent were living in small rental spaces known as gosiwon. Most of the people living alone were in major cities.

arrangement: 준비 방식

monthly rent: 월세



주거 형태의 경우 42%는 월세를 내고 있다. 젊은 1인가구 가운데 64%는 월세를 내고 있다. 11%는 고시원으로 불리는 작은 공간을 빌려 살고 있다. 1인 가구 대부분은 대도시에서 살고 있는 것으로 나타났다.

Of the single-person households, 21.5 percent were in Gyeonggi, which has experienced a huge inflow of young people due to the rapid rise of housing prices in Seoul. Seoul had 20.8 percent of the single-person households and Busan had 6.8 percent.

inflow: 유입

outbound: 떠나는

1인 가구 가운데 21.5%는 경기도에 살고 있는데, 이는 서울 집값이 급격히 상승하면서 젊은층이 대거 유입됐기 때문이다. 서울은 1인 가구 비중이 20.8%였으며, 부산은 6.8%였다.