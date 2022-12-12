[THINK ENGLISH] 한국, 브라질에 4-1로 패배하며 월드컵 여정 마무리

손흥민이 5일 카타르 도하 스타디움 974에서 브라질을 상대로 열린 16강전에서 코너킥을 차고 있다. [신화/연합]

Korea crashed out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Monday, losing 4-1 to Brazil in a tough round of 16 clash against the No. 1 team in the world.

Korea exit World Cup after tough loss to favorites Brazil

한국, 브라질에 4-1로 패배하며 월드컵 여정 마무리







crash out: 탈락하다

한국은 5일 2022 카타르 월드컵 16강전에서 브라질에 4-1로 패하면서 월드컵 8강행이 무산되었다.

The Taeguk Warriors were on the back foot from the start, conceding an early goal to Vini Jr. in the seventh minute.

on the back foot: 불리하다

concede: 내주다

태극전사들은 경기 초반부터 브라질에 끌려다니는 모습을 보였고 경기 시작 7분 만에 비니시우스 주니오르에게 선제골을 내주고 말았다.

Once the floodgates opened, Brazil quickly hammered in three more, with Jung Woo-young giving away a penalty that Neymar scored in the 13th minute, Richarlison scoring in the 29th and Lucas Paquetá adding No. 4 in the 36th minute.

floodgates: 수문

한번 골문이 열리자, 브라질은 빠르게 세 개의 골을 더 넣었다. 전반 13분에는 정우영이 히샬리송을 상대로 파울을 범하면서 페널티킥을 내주었고 29분에는 히샬리송이 득점을 했고 루카스 파케타가 36분에 네 번째 골을 득점했다.

Paik Seung-ho, who came on as a substitute in the second half, provided the only consolation for Korea, hammering in a beautiful shot from outside the box, threading the gap between four defenders to allow the Taeguk Warriors to avoid being blanked.

substitute: 교체선수

blank: 득점을 주지 않다



후반전에 교체되어 들어온 백승호는 멋진 중거리 슛을 성공시키면서 태극전사들의 마지막 경기에서 무득점 사태를 방지했다.

Despite the early exit, Korea can leave Qatar with their heads held high, defying the odds to emerge out of a tough group to reach the round of 16.



hold one’s head high: 고개를 들다, 당당히 행동하다

defy the odds: 예상을 깨다



월드컵에서의 여정은 일찍 끝이 났지만, 태극전사들이 어려웠던 H조 조별예선에서 2위로 16강에 진출한 것은 자랑스러워할만 성과이다.

The emergence of rising stars Cho Gue-sung, Lee Kang-in and Paik Seung-ho on the international stage offered a glimpse of a bright future for the Korean team, with the younger players providing some crucial offense.

emergence: 부상

게다가 조규성, 이강인, 백승호처럼 떠오르는 스타들의 국제 무대에서의 급부상과 활약은 한국 축구의 미래가 밝다는 것을 보여주었다.

For head coach Paulo Bento, the round of 16 finish marks the end of his career in Korea. Bento announced after the Brazil game that he will be stepping down from his role as head coach.

파울루 벤투는 한국의 16강전을 마지막으로 한국 대표팀 감독직에서 물러난다.