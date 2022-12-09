[THINK ENGLISH] 가수 이승기가 후크엔터테이먼트에 계약 해지를 통보하다

가수 이승기 [후크엔터테인먼트 제공]

Singer Lee Seung-gi notified Hook Entertainment that their exclusive contract has been terminated, after the agency admitted that it failed to pay the singer his earnings adequately, local news outlets reported on Thursday.



Thursday, December 1, 2022



notify: 통보하다

exclusive contract: 전속계약, 배타적 계약

earnings: 벌어들인 수익, 소득

adequately: 적절하게, 충분하게

가수 이승기가 소속사 후크엔터테인먼트에 전속계약 해지 통보를 했다고 목요일에 한 국내 매체가 보도했다. 소속사가 그가 벌어들인 수익을 적절하게 지급하지 못했다고 인정한 후에 일어난 일이다.

Last month, the singer demanded that his agency Hook Entertainment fully disclose his payment records. Lee has been a popular singer since his debut in 2004 and released a total of 137 songs over the past 18 years, but he claims he has not received any payment for the digital streams or downloads of his songs.

disclose: 공개하다

payment records: 지급 내역, 정산 내역

release: (영화, 음악 등을) 발표하다, 내놓다

지난달 가수 이승기는 소속사 후크엔터테인먼트에 자신에 대한 지급 내역을 전면 공개할 것을 요구했다. 이씨는 2004년 데뷔한 후 지난 18년 동안 총 137곡을 발표하며 인기가수로 활동해 왔지만, 그의 주장에 따르면 그의 노래의 디지털 음원 스트리밍이나 다운로드에 따른 대가를 받지 못했다.

In the official legal documents sent to Hook last month, Lee demanded Hook disclose financial records regarding his cut for 27 albums and 137 songs.

financial records: 재무기록

cut: 몫, 배당

이씨는 지난달 후크엔터테인먼트에 보낸 공문에서 27장의 앨범과 137곡에 대한 자기 몫의 수익에 관하여 재무기록을 공개하라고 요구했다.

Hook Entertainment initially denied allegations that it withheld payment to Lee, but according to industry insiders, the agency sent a response to Lee’s document, admitting that Lee had not been properly paid for his songs being streamed.

initially: 처음에, 애초에

allegation: (의혹의 주장), 혐의

withhold: 주지 않다

industry insider: 업계 관계자

후크엔터테인먼트는 처음에는 이씨에게 대금을 지급하지 않았다는 의혹 주장을 부인했지만, 업계 관계자에 따르면 소속사는 이씨의 공문에 답변을 보내 이씨가 그의 노래의 음원 스트리밍에 대한 대가를 제대로 받지 못해왔음을 인정했다.

In response, Lee declared that their exclusive contract has been nullified on grounds that Hook violated their terms and conditions.

nullify: 없는 것이 되다, 무효화하다

on grounds~: ~를 근거로

terms and conditions 계약조건, 약관

그러자 이씨는 후크가 전속계약 조건을 위반했음을 근거로 삼아 전속계약을 해지한다고 선언했다.

Hook Entertainment’s CEO Kwon Jin-young is currently facing accusations of embezzlement and misuse of the company credit card. Kwon issued an official statement on Wednesday, which did not address the embezzlement allegations.

face accusations of~: ~의 혐의를 받다

embezzlement: 횡령

address: 언급하다

후크엔터테인먼트 권진영 대표는 법인카드를 사적으로 유용하고 횡령한 혐의를 받고 있다. 권씨는 수요일 공식 성명을 발표했는데, 여기에서 횡령 의혹에 대해서는 언급하지 않았다.

“I will be fully responsible for the dispute regarding Lee Seung-gi,” she wrote. “I will not avoid the responsibilities and use my personal funds to resolve the issue.”



dispute: 다툼, 분쟁

personal funds: 개인자금, 개인재산

resolve: 해결하다

"이승기 씨 관련 다툼에 온전히 책임지겠다."라고 권대표는 썼다. “책임에 대해 회피하지 않고 개인 재산을 처분해서 문제를 해결하도록 하겠다.”

The agency is currently under police investigation and was subject to a search and seizure on Nov. 10. The charges have not yet been made public.



under investigation: 조사를 받는 중

subject to~: ~를 당하다, 겪다

search and seizure: 압수수색

charges: 기소, 고발(의 이유)

소속사는 현재 경찰 조사를 받고 있는 중이며 지난 11월 10일 압수수색을 받았다. 무엇 때문인지는 아직 공개되지 않았다.