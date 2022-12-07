[THINK ENGLISH] 고금리에 경기 침체 … 기업들 구조조정 돌입

많은 금융 회사들이 위치한 여의도에서 사람들이 걸어가고 있다. [셔터스톡]

Heads roll in a Korea adjusting to slower growth, higher rates

고금리에 경기 침체 … 기업들 구조조정 돌입







Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사

Thurday, Dec.1, 2022

Korean companies are cutting jobs as economic growth slows and rates rise.

heads roll: 여러 사람이 해고당하다

economic growth: 경제성장

한국 기업들이 경제성장 둔화와 금리 인상에 따라 인력감축에 나섰다.

A wide range of business are affected — including those in tech, construction and finance — and they are lowering head counts in a number of ways, with hiring freezes, voluntary retirement programs and the wholesale dumping of entire divisions.

a wide range of: 광범위한

head counts: 인원 수

hiring freeze: 고용 동결

voluntary retirement program: 희망퇴직 프로그램

wholesale: 대량의, 도매의

dump: 버리다

기술, 건설, 금융 등 광범위한 분야가 영향을 받고 있다. 이들은 고용동결, 희망퇴직 프로그램, 부서 폐지 등 다양한 방식으로 고용 인원을 줄이고 있다.

Falling stock prices and property market troubles are hitting financial firms hard, especially the smaller firms.

property market: 부동산 시장

주가 하락과 부동산 시장 침체로 금융 회사 사정은 크게 나빠졌다. 특히 작은 회사일수록 더 큰 영향을 받고 있다.

Cape Investment & Securities is halting the operation of a sales team for institutional investors and a department that provides research to the institutional investors. The company said it instead plans to focus on investment banking because growing brokerage competition has made it difficult to generate enough profit from the service.

institutional investor: 기관투자자

brokerage: 증권회사, 중개업

generate: 발생시키다

케이프투자증권은 기관투자자 대상 판매부서와 연구개발 부서 운영을 중단했다. 대신 투자은행 업무에 주력할 계획이라고 밝혔다. 증권사들 사이의 경쟁이 치열해지면서 수익을 내기 어려워졌기 때문이다.

Around 30 people in the teams will lose their jobs or be relocated by end of the year.

이 두 부서에서 약 30명이 올해 말까지 회사를 떠나거나 다른 부서로 이동 배치될 예정이다.

Daol Investment & Securities started accepting voluntary retirement from its employees on Nov. 28. Hi Investment & Securities is another brokerage firm planning to take voluntary retirement.

다올투자증권은 지난 11월 28일부터 희망퇴직을 받기 시작했다. 하이투자증권 역시 희망퇴직을 계획 중이다.

Korean companies turn to early retirement schemes for reducing their workforces since strict employment protection laws make it almost impossible to execute large-scale layoffs.

turn to: ~에 의지하다

workforce: 노동력

scheme: 계획

employment protection law: 고용보호법

execute: 실행하다

large-scale: 대규모

layoff: 휴업, 해고

한국 기업들은 강력한 고용보호법 때문에 대규모 해고가 거의 불가능하기 때문에 조기 퇴직 계획을 세우고 있다.

Korea’s unemployment rate stood at 2.4 percent in October, the second lowest rate since data were first compiled.

unemployment rate: 실업률

지난 10월 한국의 실업률은 2.4%로 관련 데이터가 나온 이후 두 번째로 가장 낮은 수치였다.

The downsizing efforts come as global central banks are tightening monetary policies to tame inflation, which is weakening investment sentiment.

downsize: 줄이다, 축소하다

monetary policy: 통화정책

investment sentiment: 투자심리

이 같은 구조조정 노력은 세계 중앙은행들이 인플레이션을 잡기 위해 긴축 통화정책에 돌입하고 이에 따라 투자심리가 약화되면서 본격화됐다.

The liquidity crunch in the short-term market was also cited as one of the reasons the central bank’s Monetary Policy Board decided to go with a quarter percentage point rate increase instead of half a point.

liquidity crunch: 유동성 경색

a quarter percentage point: 0.25%포인트

단기 시장에서의 유동성 경색 역시 한국은행 금융통화위원회가 기준금리를 0.5% 포인트가 아닌 0.25% 포인트를 인상하기로 결정한 이유 중 하나다.

Big tech companies are also slimming down, faced with weak demand for electronic devices and rising costs.

slim down: 군살을 빼다

전자 대기업들 역시 전자기기 수요 약화와 늘어나는 비용 때문에 군살 빼기에 돌입했다.

LG Electronics opened an early retirement program in the first quarter of this year for under-performing employees. Local media outlets reported in August that Samsung Electronics posted a notice for voluntary retirement. For some cash-bleeding start-ups, the situation is more dire as their fate depends on external funding.



cash-bleeding: 현금부족으로 어려움을 겪고 있는

dire: 끔찍한

LG전자는 저성과자를 대상으로 조기 퇴직 프로그램을 올해 1분기 시작했다. 일부 매체에 따르면 삼성전자는 지난 8월 희망퇴직 공지를 올렸다. 외부 투자금에 의존하는 스타트업들은 현금 부족으로 인한 어려움을 더욱 극심하게 겪고 있다.

Mesh Korea, operator of the Vroong delivery service, let go of some 100 employees in October as the start-up faced trouble raising money. Streaming service provider Watcha also went through business restructuring amid falling profits and user numbers. Gaming start-up Vespa requested in July that employees except for 10 percent of key developers resign. The developer of King’s Raid had over 100 employees last year.

배달 서비스 부릉을 운영하는 메쉬코리아는 자금 확보에 어려움을 겪으면서 지난 10월 100명의 직원들을 내보냈다. 스트리밍 서비스 왓차 역시 수익 악화와 이용자 감소로 인해 사업 구조조정을 진행 중이다. 게임 스타트업 베스파는 지난 7월 10%의 핵심 개발자를 제외하고 모든 직원들에게 퇴사를 요청했다. 게임 ‘킹스레이드’를 개발한 이 회사는 지난해 100명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있었다.