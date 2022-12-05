[THINK ENGLISH] 일본, 스페인 2-1 격파 후 죽음의 E조 1위로 16강행

일본의 다나카 아오가 1일(현지시각) 카타르 도하의 칼리파 인터내셔널 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르월드컵 조별리그 E조 3차전 스페인과 대결에서 역전골을 넣은 뒤 환호하고 있다. [AFP/연합]

Japan's 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday knocked Germany out of the World Cup with the Samurai Blue topping Group E as Germany fails to advance to the round of 16 for the second consecutive time despite beating Costa Rica in their final game.

Japan advance to round of 16 after dramatic night in Group E

일본, 스페인 2-1 격파 후 죽음의 E조 1위로 16강행

Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사

Friday, December 2, 2022

Japan's 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday knocked Germany out of the World Cup with the Samurai Blue topping Group E as Germany fails to advance to the round of 16 for the second consecutive time despite beating Costa Rica in their final game.



consecutive: 연속

일본이 스페인을 2-1로 격파하고 조 1위로 16강 진출을 확정 지으면서 독일은 두 번 연속 월드컵에서 탈락하게 되었다.

Day 12 of the World Cup just may have been the day for big upsets. In both evening matches, it seemed at half time that previous World Cup champions Spain and Germany would easily earn their spots in the final 16. But when the final whistle blew, it was Japan that jumped to the top of Group E and Germany that were headed home.

upset: 예상 밖의 승리

목요일 오후에 열린 두 경기 모두 전반전까지만 해도 월드컵 우승국 스페인과 독일이 쉽게 16강 진출을 확정할 것처럼 보였지만 90분 이후 결과는 완전히 달랐다. 일본이 E조 1위로 올라가고 독일이 진출에 실패하게 된 것이었다.

In the match between Japan and Spain, it was Spain that drew first blood. Just 11 minutes into the match, Alvaro Morata jumped to head a cross home for his third goal of the 2022 World Cup.

draw first blood: 선취점을 올리다

head(v.): 헤딩을 하다

경기 시작한 지 11분 만에 스페인의 알바로 모라타가 헤딩을 성공시키며 선제골을 터뜨렸다. 모라타가 월드컵 조별리그 세 경기에서 모두 득점에 성공하면서 그 골은 이번 월드컵 모라타의 세 번째 골이 되었다.

But Japan rallied after half time as Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th minute, shooting with his left foot from outside the box just three minutes after being substituted on.

rally: 회복하다, 활기를 되찾다

equalize: 동점골을 넣다

그러나 후반전에서 일본이 스페인을 밀어붙이기 시작했다. 도안 리쓰가 교체된 지 3분 만에 왼발 슛팅으로 동점골을 기록했다.

It seemed Japan had figured out their opponent as just three minutes later, Ao Tanak was back at it, adding another goal for Japan from close range to take the score to 2-1.

그러고 나서 일본은 자신의 페이스를 찾은 듯했다. 아오 다나카가 3분 뒤 일본의 두 번째 골을 근거리에서 성공시키면서 2-1로 한 골을 앞서가기 시작했다.

What eventually became Japan’s winning goal was a controversial one as the ball had appeared to cross the line and gone out before being picked up by Doan on the right-edge of the penalty area and fired across towards the goal. Tanaka’s knee connected with to the ball and drove it into the net.

controversial: 논란이 되는

결국 일본의 우승골은 논란의 여지가 되기도 했다. 도안의 측면 슈팅에서 시작된 공을 미토마 카오루가 골라인에서 건져내어 다나카에서 패스를 하기 이전에 이미 공이 골라인을 넘어간 것처럼 보였기 때문이다.

The linesman had flagged the ball to be out, but referee Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes checked with the VAR room through his earpiece to award the goal without checking the monitor for himself.

부심이 처음에는 골라인 아웃을 선언했지만 주심은 VAR실과 이어피스를 통해 확인한 이후 따로 모니터 확인을 거치지 않고 골을 인정했다.

Controversial or not, that goal gave Japan a ticket to the knockout stage, the team’s fourth time-ever, and an easier route through the round of 16 as the top-place finishers. Japan previously advanced in 2002, 2010 and 2018.

논란이 되긴 했지만 결국 그 골이 결승골이 되어 일본은 역사상 네 번째 월드컵 16강에 진출하게 되었다. 일본은 2002년, 2010년 그리고 2018년 월드컵에서 16강 진출에 성공한 바 있다.