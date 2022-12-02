[THINK ENGLISH] ‘올빼미’에서 맹인 침술사가 거대한 왕실 스캔들의 열쇠를 쥐다

새로운 스릴러 사극 '올빼미'의 한 장면에서 배우 류준열 [NEW]

An acupuncturist with day blindness is the sole witness to the murder of Korea’s crown prince in the historical thriller “The Owl,” which opened in theaters Wednesday.

‘올빼미’에서 맹인 침술사가 거대한 왕실 스캔들의 열쇠를 쥐다







Friday, November 25, 2022

acupuncturist: 침술사

crown prince: 황태자, 왕세자

수요일 개봉한 스릴러 사극 영화 ‘부엉이'에서는 낮에 눈이 보이지 않는 증세를 가진 침술사가 세자 살해 사건의 유일한 목격자가 된다.

For actor Ryu Jun-yeol, this plot with a weak and handicapped commoner holding the key to the greatest royal scandal of all times was what drew him in to take on the lead role of the partially blind acupuncturist.

handicapped: 장애가 있는

commoner: 서민

lead role: 주연

배우 류준열은 약자이고 장애가 있는 서민이 역대 최대 왕실 스캔들의 열쇠를 쥔다는 플롯에 이끌려서 주연인 부분 맹인 침술사 역을 맡았다고 말했다.

“A low-class person with a handicap in the Joseon Dynasty [1392-1910] enters the walls of the royal palace and ends up with this sense of responsibility to reveal the truth about the most powerful individuals in the country,” said Ryu during an interview in Jongno District, central Seoul. “‘The Owl’ is a commercial film, but has an underlying message that is certainly worth discussion in today’s world.”

low-class: 하층

end up with ~: 결국 ~하게 되다, ~에 도달하게 되다

sense of responsibility 사명감, 책임감

underlying 밑에 깔린, 근본적인

“조선시대(1392~1910)에 장애를 가진 하층민이 왕궁의 담 안으로 들어가 국가 최고 권력자들에 대한 진실을 밝혀야 한다는 사명감에 결국 도달하게 된다.”고 류 배우는 서울 종로구에서 가진 인터뷰에서 말했다. "'부엉이'는 상업 영화지만 오늘날의 세상에서도 논의할 만한 메시지를 깔고 있는 영화이기도 하다."

“The Owl" is a saguek (Korean historical drama) that bases its plot on the death of the Crown Prince Sohyeon (1612-1645), the son of Joseon Dynasty's 16th king, King Injo (1595-1649).

‘부엉이'는 조선 16대 임금 인조(1595~1649)의 아들 소현세자 (1612~1645)의 죽음을 소재로 한 사극이다.

The Veritable Records of King Injo records his son’s gruesome death as Sohyeon’s entire body turning blackish and blood coming out from all seven holes on his head. “He looked as if he had been drugged to death” the record reads.

Veritable Records: 실록

gruesome: 끔찍한

drugged to death: 약물로 죽다

인조실록에는 인조의 아들 소현의 끔찍한 죽음을 기록하기를, 그의 온몸이 검게 변하고 이목구비 일곱 구멍에서 피가 나와 “마치 약물로 죽은 듯했다”라고 하고 있다.

The movie puts its own spin on this bit of history by introducing the fictional character of Ryu's partially blind acupuncturist who witnesses the prince’s death.

put its own spin: 재해석하다. 비틀다

fictional character: 가상인물

영화는 왕자의 죽음을 목격하는 부분 맹인 침술사라는 류 배우가 연기하는 가상의 인물을 추가함으로써 이 부분의 역사를 재해석한다.

Ryu's condition of day blindness, also called hemeralopia, renders him essentially blind in daylight, but partially sighted at night. The actor said that he met with people with this handicap before going on the set of “The Owl.”



hemeralopia: 주맹(晝盲)증

essentially: 본질적으로. 실질적으로



주맹증이라고 불리는 그의 상태는 낮에는 실질적으로 실명 상태지만 밤에는 부분적으로 보이는 것이다. 류 배우는 ‘부엉이’ 촬영장에 가기 전에 이런 장애를 가진 사람들을 만났다고 한다.