[THINK ENGLISH] 1회용품 사용 규제 강화됐지만 … 현장에선 “달라진 점 모르겠다”

편의점 직원이 종이봉투에 제품들을 넣고 있다. [연합뉴스]

Customers are still asking for plastic bags despite a regulation that went into effect yesterday saying that they must not be made available by stores.

Plastic bag saga continues as new rule goes unenforced

1회용품 사용 규제 강화됐지만 … 현장에선 “달라진 점 모르겠다”

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Friday, November 25, 2022

saga: 모험, 사건

enforce: 강제하다

plastic bag: 비닐봉투

regulation: 규제, 통제

go into effect: 효력이 발생되다

어제부터(11월 24일) 매장에서 비닐봉투를 사용할 수 없게 하는 법이 시행됐지만 고객들은 여전히 비닐봉투를 요구하고 있다.

Which makes sense, as the regulation didn't actually go into effect yet. "Many didn’t know that the ban starts from today,” said Kim Jin-hwan, running a convenience store in Yongsan District, central Seoul.

make sense: 타당하다. 이해가 되다

그럴 수밖에 없는 건 이 법이 실질적인 효력을 발휘하는 게 아니기 때문이다. 서울 용산구에서 편의점을 운영하는 김지환씨는 “많은 사람들이 오늘부터 비닐봉투 사용이 금지된다는 것을 모른다”고 말했다.

From Thursday, an existing rule for large stores was extended to convenience store, bakeries and small supermarkets. The news rule also extends to the use of plastic straws and paper cups at restaurants and coffee shops, though coffee shops can still serve takeout drinks in paper cups.

extend: 연장하다, 확대하다

plastic straw: 플라스틱 빨대

지난 24일부터 대형 매장에만 적용되던 이 법이 편의점, 제과점, 소형 슈퍼마켓에도 적용됐다. 이 법은 이제 식당과 커피숍에서의 플라스틱 빨대와 종이컵 사용까지 금지한다. 단 커피숍은 여전히 테이크아웃 음료를 종이컵에 제공할 수 있다.

The catch is that the rule will not actually be enforced for a year, meaning there really is no rule in effect and plastic bags and other plastic items can still be made available at small retail establishments.

catch: 주목할 점

establishment(s): 기관, 시설

하지만 주목할 점은 이 법이 앞으로 1년 동안은 강제조항이 아니라는 점이다. 비닐봉투와 (플라스틱 빨대 등) 다른 플라스틱 제품들이 여전히 작은 소매 점포에서 사용될 수 있다는 의미다.

Business owners can be fined up to 3 million won ($2,260) once the rule is enforced.

fine: 벌금을 부과하다

매장 주인들은 이 법이 실제로 적용될 경우 최고 300만원의 벌금을 물게 될 수 있다.

"I’ve been asking customers to either buy paper bags or standard plastic garbage bags because I don’t want to go through any possible inconvenience or have to re-explain the regulation all over again when the grace period ends,” said Kim.

paper bag: 종이봉투

standard plastic garbage bag: 종량제봉투

grace period: 유예기간

김씨는 “고객들에게 종이봉투나 종량제봉투를 구매해야 한다고 말하고 있어요. 유예기간이 끝날 때 또 다시 설명해야 하거나 어쩌다 생길 수 있는 불편을 겪고 싶지 않아서요”라고 말했다.

“I still have some plastic bags that I ordered in bulk before, and I plan on giving them to customers when asked,” said a 32-year-old who runs a convenience store in Yongsan District. “And we’re still putting out plastic straws for the same reasons.”

in bulk: 대량으로



용산에서 편의점을 운영하는 32세 모씨는 “전에 주문해뒀던 비닐봉투가 여전히 남아있고 고객들이 달라고 하면 주려고 한다”며 “플라스틱 빨대도 여전히 갖고 있다”고 말했다.

Some are still giving out plastic bags, but will have to provide either paper bags or standard garbage bags in the future as convenience store companies such as GS25 prohibit their franchisees from ordering plastic bags.

franchisee: 프랜차이즈 가맹점

일부는 아직 비닐봉투를 제공하고 있지만 머지않아 종이봉투나 종량제봉투를 제공해야할 것이다. GS25 같은 편의점들이 가맹점주들에게 비닐봉투 주문을 금지하고 있기 때문이다.

7-Eleven stopped orders in September. But it allows franchisees to order them considering its plastic bags are biodegradable, which are allowed to be given out even under the broadened regulation.

biodegradable: 자연분해되는

세븐일레븐은 지난 9월 비닐봉투 주문을 중단했지만 가맹점주들이 생분해성 비닐봉투를 주문하는 것은 허용한다. 생물에 의해 자연분해 되는 이 봉투는 법이 실효성을 갖게 되도 고객에게 제공할 수 있다.