[THINK ENGLISH] 대한민국, 끈질긴 경기 끝에 우루과이전 0-0 무승부

24일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이의 경기에서 손흥민이 드리블 돌파하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Korea held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw at Education City Stadium in Qatar on Thursday, taking a solid one point against the higher-ranked team despite looking for much of the match like they had the potential to go further.

Dogged Korea hold Uruguay to 0-0 draw

대한민국, 끈질긴 경기 끝에 우루과이전 0-0 무승부







Friday, November 25, 2022

draw: 무승부

한국은 목요일 카타르의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 득점에 아쉽게 실패하면서 우루과이와 0-0 무승부를 거두고 승점 1점을 획득했다.

Captain Son Heung-min and veteran defender Kim Jin-su played the entire 90 minutes despite both returning from injuries this week. Na Sang-ho filled in for injured midfielder Hwang Hee-chan, with the rest of the Taeguk Warriors lineup drawn straight out of the regular Paulo Bento playbook.

injury: 부상

fill in: ~을 대신하다

playbook: 팀의 공수 작전을 기록한 책, 계획, 전술

주장 손흥민과 베테랑 수비수 김진수는 부상에서 복귀했음에도 불구하고 90분 내내 필드를 누볐다. 부상 당한 황희찬을 대신해서는 나상호가 나섰으며, 나머지 라인업은 파울루 벤투 감독이 평소에 기용하던 선수들로 채워졌다.

Korea stuck with the typical Bento approach throughout the match, building attacks slowly from the back and using all 10 players to mount a gradual creeping offensive, an approach that was equal parts successful and frustrating to watch.

typical: 전형적인, 대표적인

mount: 서서히 증가하다

creeping: 서서히 진행되는

한국은 경기 내내 후방에서 천천히 공격을 구축해 나가는 벤투 감독의 전형적인 전술을 활용했다. 천천히 후방에서부터 공격을 차근차근 쌓아나가는 그의 전술은 어떤 부분에서는 성공적이었다고 볼 수 있지만 동시에 답답한 면도 있었다.

Opportunities on goal, however, were few and far between. Hwang Ui-jo set the only real first half chance soaring over the bar, while a Hwang In-beom punt from some distance provided a bit of excitement if nothing else.

하지만 득점 기회는 많이 나오지 않았다. 황의조가 전반전에서 첫 슛팅을 했지만 공이 뜨면서 득점 기회를 놓쳤고 황인범이 잇달아 멋진 중거리 슛을 선보였으나 역시 별 효과를 보지 못했다.

At the other end of the pitch, Kim Seung-gyu worked in tandem with his own goalposts to keep any effort away, saving the majority of shots on his own but getting a little help from the woodwork on two occasions.

in tandem with: 협력하여

goalpost: 골대

woodwork: 목조부, 목공, 골대

김승규 골키퍼는 골대의 덕을 톡톡히 보았다. 김승규 골키퍼가 많은 슛을 막아내기도 했지만, 결정적인 순간 우루과이의 슛팅이 골대에 맞으면서 실점을 피했다.

Bento made a change in the 75th minute, bringing on the youngsters in the form of fan-favorite Lee Kangin and K League top scorer Cho Gue-sung, as well as former K League MVP Son Jun-ho.

벤투 감독은 후반 30분에 첫 선수 교체를 했는데 이번 월드컵 많은 기대를 받고 있는 이강인, K리그 득점왕 조규성, 그리고 K리그 MVP였던 손준호까지 기용했다.

The change was instant, with both Lee and Cho quickly lighting a fire under Korea’s offense with a very obvious influx of energy, although even the fancyfooted young players could do little to break through the Uruguayan defense.



influx: 유입

교체를 하자마자 이강인과 조규성이 한국 공격진에 에너지를 불어넣었고 몇번의 슛팅으로 이어졌지만 우루과이 수비를 뚫는 것이 여전히 쉽지 않아 보였다.

Korea will next face Ghana on Nov. 28, before playing Portugal in their final group stage game on Dec. 2.

group stage: 조별리그



한국은 조별리그 2차전으로 11월 28일 가나를 상대하고 12월 2일 조별리그 마지막 경기로 12월 2일 포르투갈전을 치를 예정이다.