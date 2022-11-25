[THINK ENGLISH] 오메가엑스가 학대 의혹을 일으킨 스파이어엔터테인먼트와의 계약을 해지하다

오메가엑스 멤버들이 수요일에 서울 남부 변호사회관에서 열린 기자간담회에서 발언하고 있다. [뉴스1]

Boy band Omega X announced the termination of its exclusive contract with Spire Entertainment during a press conference held at the Seoul Bar Association’s Human Rights Room in southernSeoul on Wednesday.

Omega X terminates contract with Spire Entertainment following abuse allegations

오메가엑스가 학대 의혹을 일으킨 스파이어엔터테인먼트와의 계약을 해지하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Thursday, November 17, 2022

termination: 종결, 계약 등의 해지

exclusive contract: 배타적 계약, 전속계약

Human Rights: 인권

보이밴드 오메가엑스는 수요일 서울 남부의 변호사회관 인권실에서 열린 기자간담회에서 스파이어엔터테인먼트와 전속계약 해지를 발표했다.

Allegations first surfaced in October when a fan claimed they witnessed the members being verbally and physically abused by the wife of the agency's then-head after a concert.



allegation: 혐의

surface: 수면으로 떠오르다, 표면화되다, 드러나다

witness: 목격하다

verbally: 언어적으로

physically: 물리적으로, 신체적으로

abuse: 학대하다

의혹은 지난 10월 (밴드) 멤버들이 콘서트 후 당시 소속사 대표의 부인으로부터 언어적, 신체적 학대를 당하는 것을 목격했다고 한 팬이 주장하면서 처음 표면화되었다.

The band members during the press conference alleged that the wife of the former head of Spire Entertainment forced members to drink alcohol and sexually harassed them.

sexually harass: 성희롱하다, 성추행하다

밴드 멤버들은 이날 기자간담회에서 전 스파이어엔터테인먼트 대표의 부인이 멤버들에게 술을 강요하고 성추행했다고 주장했다.

"Members have been suffering from anxiety and some are going through medical treatment," said Jaehan.



Anxiety: 불안

재한은 "멤버들이 불안에 시달려왔으며 일부는 병원 치료를 받고 있다"고 말했다.

They also claimed that she would threaten them to "grovel." They said they felt pressured to remain in the group because they felt it was their last chance to make it in the entertainment industry.

claim: 주장하다

grovel: 굽실거리다, 기어다니다

make it: 성공하다

그들은 또한 그녀가 그들에게 "기어라"라고 위협했다고 주장했다. 멤버들은 연예계에서 성공할 마지막 기회라고 느꼈기 때문에 그룹에 남아야 한다는 압박감을 느꼈다고 했다.

"Something unimaginable happened in 2022," said No Jong-eon, an attorney from LawFirm S representing Omega X. "We have told the agency that we will be terminating [the members'] exclusive contract, which will lose its legal effect starting today. We will press charges and demand compensation."

unimaginable: 상상도 할 수 없는

attorney: 변호사

represent: 대표하다, 대변하다, 법률대리인의 역할을 하다

legal effect: 법적 효력

press charges (against~): (~를) 고발하다

demand compensation: 배상을 요구하다



“2022년에 상상도 할 수 없는 일이 벌어졌다”고 오메가엑스의 법률 대리인인 법무법인 에스의 노종언 변호사는 말했다. “우리는 전속계약을 해지하며 그 계약은 오늘부터 법적 효력을 잃게 될 것이라고 소속사에 통보했다. 우리는 (소속사를) 고발하고 배상을 요구할 것이다."

"We hope that these young men's courage rings an alarm bell to the wrongs that have been ailing this society and helps others overcome any mistreatment," No added.

ring an alarm: 경종을 울리다

ail: 괴롭히다, 병들게 하다

mistreatment: 학대, 혹사, 부당한 대우

“이 청년들의 용기가 이 사회를 병들게 하고 있는 잘못된 행위에 경종을 울리고 다른 사람들도 부당한 대우를 극복하는 데에 도움이 되기를 바란다”라고 노변호사는 덧붙였다.