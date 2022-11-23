[THINK ENGLISH] 내년 초 등장할 삼성 갤럭시 S23 시리즈의 운명은?

갤럭시S23 예상 이미지 [스마트프릭스]

Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S23 series will have to prove its relevance as high-end smartphones following underwhelming sales by its predecessors.

roll dice: 주사위를 던지다

relevance: 관련성, 적절성

high-end: 고급의

underwhelming: 신나지 않은, 감동적이지 않은

predecessor: 전임자, 이전의 것

삼성전자의 갤럭시 S23 시리즈는 전작의 신통치 않았던 판매 실적에 따라 고가 스마트폰으로서의 입지를 증명해야 한다.

A trio of S23 devices — standard, Plus and Ultra — will hit the market early next year, according to a spokesperson for the electronics maker.

trio: 3인조, 3중주

삼성전자에 따르면 S23 3종인 스탠다드, 플러스, 그리고 울트라는 내년 초 시장에 나올 예정이다.

One of the most anticipated changes is an upgrade of the application processor, the chipset that houses the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU).

anticipated: 기대하던, 대망의

application processor: 애플리케이션 처리장치

chipset: 칩셋. 컴퓨터 메인보드에 설치된 대규모 집적회로군의 총칭

central processing unit (CPU): 중앙처리장치

graphics processing unit (GPU): 그래픽처리장치

가장 기대되는 변화는 애플리케이션 프로세서다. 애플리케이션 프로세서는 모바일 기기에서의 중앙처리장치(CPU)와 그래픽처리장치(GPU)가 들어있는 칩셋을 말한다.

Galaxy S23s will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s newest processor manufactured byTaiwan's TSMC.



manufacture: 제조하다

갤럭시 S23은 퀄컴의 최신 프로세서로 대만의 TSMC가 제조한 스냅드래곤8 2세대를 장착할 예정이다.

This will be the first time a Galaxy S series doesn't run on Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. The Exynos processor has been blamed for poor computing speeds and overheating, especially compared with Apple’s iPhones, which sell for comparably high price tags.

overheating: 과열

comparably: 비교할 만한

이는 갤럭시S 시리즈가 자체 칩셋인 엑시노스를 사용하지 않은 첫 번째 사례가 될 것이다. 엑시노스 프로세서는 상대적으로 고가인 애플 아이폰에 비해 컴퓨팅 속도가 느리고 발열 현상이 있다고 지적돼 왔다.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed which chipset is being used, but Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala indicated that the S23 line will be entirely powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets.

삼성은 아직 어떤 칩셋이 사용될 것이라고 공식적으로 확정하지는 않았다. 하지만 퀄컴 CFO 아카시 팔키왈라는 S23 라인이 모두 2세대 스냅드래곤8 칩셋으로 구동될 것이라고 말했다.

The subpar performances of Exynos chips were primarily attributed to production problems from Samsung’s foundry division, which fabricated them.

subpar: 수준 이하의

fabricate: 조작하다, 제작하다

엑시노스의 저조한 성능은 이를 제조하는 삼성 파운드리 부문의 제조 능력 문제가 주요 원인인 것으로 지적된다.

“Low yield rates from the foundry business actually affected the performance of Exynos application processors for the past two to three years,” Jene Park, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

yield rates: (재료에서의) 제품생산율. 수율

affect: 영향을 미치다



“파운드리 비즈니스의 저조한 수율이 실질적으로 엑시노스 애플리케이션 프로세서의 성능에도 지난 2~3년간 영향을 미쳐왔다”고 카운터포인트리서치의 수석 애널리스트 진 박(박진석)은 말했다.

Since the iPhone’s computing power outperforms Galaxy S phones, Samsung Electronics is focusing on camera functions to make up a bit. “Samsung Electronics is expected to feature a folded zoom lens that supports a 200-megapixel main camera for the S23 Ultra model,” said Park Kang-ho, a researcher at Daishin Securities.

outperform: 능가하다

아이폰의 컴퓨팅 파워 성능이 갤럭시S를 앞서나가면서 삼성전자는 이를 만회하기 위해 카메라 기능에 초점을 맞추고 있다. “삼성전자는 폴디드 줌 렌즈를 선보일 것으로 예상되며, 이는 울트라 S23 모델에 들어가는 200메가픽셀 메인 카메라일 것”이라고 대신증권의 박강호 연구원은 말했다.

Samsung Electronics is hoping that such an advanced feature will help it reclaim its footing in the premium phone segment. Apple holds a dominant market share in the market for devices selling for above $1,000. It has a very loyal customer-base and a fullfledged ecosystem for its devices.



full-fledged: 완전히 자격을 갖춘

dominant: 지배적인

삼성전자는 그런 앞선 기능이 프리미엄 폰으로서의 입지를 회복하는 데 도움이 되기를 바라고 있다. 애플은 1000달러 이상의 고가 제품 시장에서 지배적인 시장점유율을 갖고 있다. 애플은 충성 고객과 완전한 생태계를 갖추고 있다.

“Apple’s sales grew 114 percent on year [in the second quarter of 2022], capturing over 78 percent of the $1,000-and-above price segment,” said Varun Mishra, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research. “Consumers whose finances were not affected by the pandemic have been using the extra disposable income created due to restricted travel to buy more expensive devices, including smartphones,” the analyst said in a report.

on year: 전년에 비해

disposable income: 가처분소득

카운터포인트리서치의 바룬 미슈라 선임 애널리스트는 “2022년 2분기 애플의 매출은 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 114%가 늘었고, 1000달러 이상 고가 시장 점유율은 78%를 넘었다”며 “코로나19로 경제적 영향을 받지 않은 소비자들은 여행을 할 수 없게 되면서 늘어난 가처분 소득을 스마트폰 등 더 비싼 기기들을 사는 데 썼다”고 리포트에서 밝혔다.

However, current economic woes and faltering demand for electronic devices including smartphones is dampening prospects for the new Galaxy line. “Demand for the Galaxy S23 will likely remain low due to unfavorable market conditions for smartphones,” Park from Counterpoint Research said.

woe: 고민, 비애

faltering: 흔들리고 있는

dampen: 꺾다, 약화시키다

unfavorable: 비우호적인



하지만 현재의 경제 불황과 스마트폰 등 전자기기에 대한 수요 약세는 새 갤럭시 제품라인에 대한 전망을 어둡게 하고 있다. 카운터포인트리서치 박 애널리스트는 “갤럭시 S23에 대한 수요는 스마트폰에 대한 비우호적인 경제 사정으로 인해 높지 않을 것으로 보인다”고 말했다.