[THINK ENGLISH] 나폴리 흐비차 크바라츠헬리아, 김민재는 ‘철기둥’

나폴리 흐비차 크바라츠헬리아와 김민재가 8월 15일 헬라스 베로나에 5-2로 승리한 이후 자축하고 있다. [EPA/연합]

Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia says teammate Kim Min-jae is one of the best defenders in the world, calling him an “iron barrel” that can always stop his man.

Kim Min-jae is 'one of the best in the world': Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

나폴리 흐비차 크바라츠헬리아, 김민재는 '철기둥'







Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

defender: 수비수

barrel: (목재금속으로 된 대형) 통

나폴리 공격수 흐비차 크바라츠헬리아는 김민재가 세계 최고의 수비수 중 한 명이라고 칭찬하며 “철기둥”이라고 불렀다.

“He is a very strong defender,” Kvaratskhelia said in an interview on the official Serie A YouTube channel. “For me, he is one of the best in the world.

크바라츠헬리아는 세리에 A 유투브 채널 인터뷰에서 “김민재는 아주 뛰어난 수비수입니다. 제 생각에는 전 세계에서 가장 뛰어난 선수 중 한 명인 것 같습니다”라고 했다.

“If he is in the defense, you are in front of an iron barrel! You know he will stop the attacker and will not let the opponents score. This is why he is an extraordinary defender, which is why he is one of the best in the world.”

attacker: 공격수

opponent: 상대

“김민재 선수가 수비를 할 때면 철기둥 앞에 서있는 것과 같은 기분이 듭니다. 그는 어떻게든 공격수를 막아내어 득점을 못하게 할 것이라는 확신을 줍니다. 그는 정말 특별하고 대단한 수비수이며 전 세계에서 가장 뛰어난 선수 중 한 명입니다.”

Both Kvaratskhelia and Kim have claimed Serie A Player of the Month honors already in their debut season. Kvaratskhelia was the EA Sports Player of the Month for August, with Kim immediately following in September.

Immediately: 즉시, 즉각

흐비차 크바라츠헬리아와 김민재는 둘 다 데뷔 시즌에 세리에 A 이달의 선수상을 수상했다. 크바라츠헬리아는 8월에 EA 이달의 선수상을 수상했고 김민재는 9월에 같은 상을 받았다.

They completed the exact same feat for the Italian Footballers’ Association’s Player of the Month, with Kvaratskhelia taking the award for August and Kim for October.

feat: 위업

또, 둘 다 이탈리아축구선수협회(AIC) 이달의 선수 상을 수여했는데 크바라츠헬리아가 8월의 선수로 김민재는 10월의 선수로 선정되었다.