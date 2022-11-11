[THINK ENGLISH] 애도 기간 동참하기 위해 콘서트, 팬미팅, 축제 취소돼

트로트 가수 이찬원은 토요일 이태원에서 벌어진 참사 이후 일요일에 축제에서 공연하기를 거부함에 따라 야유를 받았다. [뉴스1]

The Korean entertainment scene has come to a complete halt as the country went into a national mourning period for a week, following Saturday’s crowd crush tragedy in central Seoul’s Itaewon, which claimed 156 lives as of Tuesday afternoon.

Concerts, meet-and-greets and festivals canceled to observe mourning period

애도 기간 동참하기 위해 콘서트, 팬미팅, 축제 취소돼







Tuesday, November 1, 2022

halt: 중단하다

mourn: 애도하다

crowd crush: 집단 압사

tragedy: 참사, 비극

claim: 앗아가다

화요일 오후 기준 156명의 목숨을 앗아간 토요일 서울 이태원 집단 압사 참사에 한국 연예계 활동이 잇따라 전면 중단됐다. 일주일 동안 국가 애도 기간에 들어가면서다.

As surviving families grieve and over 150 people are still recovering from their injuries — dozens of them in critical condition — the government and music industry institutions such as the Korea Singers Association has urged agencies and artists to postpone or cancel entertainmentrelated events.

surviving family: 유족

grieve: 슬퍼하다, 상심해 하다, 비통하다

dozens of: 수십의

critical condition: 위독한 상태

urge: 당부하다, 촉구하다

유가족이 슬픔에 잠기며 150명 이상의 부상자들이 여전히 회복 중인 가운데 (수십 명은 위독한 상태다) 정부와 대한가수협회와 같은 음악 산업 기관들은 기획사와 가수들에게 연예 관련 행사들을 연기하거나 취소할 것을 당부했다.

“Considering the severity of the national mourning period, we as an association will halt all events and television broadcasts and will do our best to console the victims’ families,” singer and president of the Korea Singers Association Lee Jayeon said Monday, adding that the industry’s current priority should be remaining respectful toward the victims and their families.

severity: 엄중함

console: 위로하다

priority: 우선 사항

가수이자 대한가수협회 회장인 이자연은 월요일 “국가애도 기간의 엄중함을 고려하여, 협회 차원 각종 행사와 방송을 전면 중단하고, 희생자 가족들을 위로하기 위한 모든 노력을 쏟겠다”며 업계에서는 피해자와 유족에게 애도를 표하는 것이 현재 최우선이라고 전했다.

The live performance industry will be silent until the end of this week.

silent: 침묵을 지키는

공연 업계는 이번주까지 침묵을 지킬 예정이다.

Most concerts and music festivals over the weekend have already been canceled, including “SMTown Wonderland 2022,” “Strike Music Festival,” “Busan One Asia Festival Kpop Concert” and “Peakbox 2203,” originally slated for Sunday.

over the weekend: 주말 사이에

originally: 원래

slated for: ~로 예정된

주말 사이에 “SMTown Wonderland 2022,” “스트라이크 뮤직 페스티벌,” “부산원 아시아페스티벌” 그리고 “피크박스 2203”을 포함한 대부분의 콘서트와 음악 페스티벌은 이미 취소됐다.

Trot singers Jang Yoonjeong and Youngtak canceled their concerts, and singer Kim Jaejoong did the same for his Nagoya concert after hearing the news while in Japan.

hear the news: 소식을 듣다

트로트 가수 장윤정과 영탁은 콘서트를 취소했으며 가수 김재중도 일본 체류 중 소식을 듣고 나고야 콘서트를 취소했다.

Live performances that did go on as planned on Sunday, concerts by idol groups Ateez and Dreamcatcher, both included a moment of silence for those affected by the tragedy.

go on as planned: 예정대로 진행하다

moment of silence: 묵념

affected by: ~의 영향을 받은

일요일 계획대로 진행된 공연은 아이돌 그룹 에이티즈와 드림캐쳐의 콘서트였으며 모두 비극으로부터 영향을 받은 사람들을 위한 묵념의 시간을 가졌다.

Trot singer Lee Chanwon was embroiled in a minor incident on Sunday at a fall festival in Hwasungun, South Jeolla.

be embroiled in: ~에 휘말리다

minor: 사소한

트로트 가수 이찬원은 일요일 전남 화선군에서 열린 가을 축제에서 사소한 사건에 휘말렸다.

He attended the festival as a guest as planned, but declined to perform in order to pay respect to the victims of the accident from the night before.

as planned: 계획대로

pay respect to: ~에게 경의를 표하다

그는 계획대로 축제에 게스트로 참석했지만, 전날 밤 발생한 사고의 희생자들에게 경의를 표하기 위해 공연하기를 거부했다.

Some members of the audience started booing and hurling insults at the singer, but Lee’s agency stated Monday that his canceled performance was coordinated with the festival’s organizers in advance, and that the commotion was not serious.

boo: 야유하다

hurl: 퍼붓다, 던지다

insult: 욕설

be coordinated with: ~와 조율되다

in advance: 사전에

commotion: 소동

관객 일부는 이찬원에게 야유를 보내며 욕설을 퍼부었지만 소속사는 월요일에 그의 공연 취소는 사전에 축제 관계자들과 조율된 것이며 심각한 소동이 아니었다고 밝혔다.