[THINK ENGLISH] 하이브, 예상 뛰어넘는 순이익 기록 … 미래 계획도 밝혀

HYBE reported a consensus-beating 91 percent onyear surge in net profit during the third quarter this year due to album sales and the resumption of offline concerts.

Friday, November 4, 2022

odds; (어떤 일이 일어날) 가능성

net profit: 순이익

consensus-beating: 시장 예상치를 넘어서는

resumption: 재개

하이브가 지난 3분기 지난해에 비해 91% 상승한 순이익을 기록했다. 이는 앨범 판매와 오프라인 콘서트 재개로 인한 것으로 시장 예상치를 뛰어넘는 실적이다.

The company’s July-to-September net came in at 94.9 billion won ($66.7 million), beating the 47.2 billion won forecast, according to FnGuide. Revenue also jumped 31 percent compared to the same period last year, coming in at 445.5 billion won.

forecast: 예측

하이브의 지난 7~9월 순이익은 949억 원으로 에프앤가이드에 따르면 예상치 472억 원을 넘어선 것이다. 매출역시 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 31%가 늘어 4455억 원을 기록했다.

Of the total, albums took up 129.2 billion won and concerts 47.2 billion won. Singer J-Hope of boy band BTS and bands Seventeen, Enhypen and NewJeans all released albums during the third quarter. Some bands have also embarked on world tours for the first time in three years with the easing of pandemic regulations, such as boy bands Seventeen and Tomorrow X Together.

embark: 승선시키다

전체 매출에서 앨범 판매가 1292억 원, 콘서트가 472억 원을 차지했다. BTS의 제이홉과 아이돌그룹 세븐틴, 엔하이픈, 뉴진스 모두 3분기에 앨범을 출시했다. 세븐틴과 투모로우엑스투게더 등 일부 그룹은 코로나19 규제가 완화되면서 3년 만에 처음으로 월드투어를 시작했다.

Sectors in which artists did not directly take part — artists’ merchandise, licenses, content and fan club membership fees — made up for 239.3 billion won. Artists’ world tours led to increased sales of merchandise around the world, the company said.

merchandise: 상품

아티스트가 직접 참여하지 않는 관련 상품이나 라이선스, 콘텐츠, 팬클럽 멤버십 등에서는 2393억 원의 매출을 올렸다. 아티스트의 월드투어가 전 세계 관련 상품의 매출을 끌어올렸다고 하이브는 밝혔다.

Operating profit slipped by 8 percent to 60.6 billion won due to the cost of holding audition programs, but the company “hopes it will prove as a profit with future debuts,” according to a press release.

operating profit: 영업이익

영업이익은 오디션 프로그램 개최 비용으로 인해 8% 하락한 606억 원을 기록했다. 하이브는 보도자료를 통해 “신규 아티스트의 데뷔 관련 비용은 아티스트들이 성장함에 따라 수익으로 환원될 잠재력”이라고 밝혔다.

“HYBE is looking to M&As and establishing joint ventures so that we may expand on our multi-label structure both in and outside of Korea,” the company said. “We are looking to various labels, managements and any other companies that pursue businesses related to musical intellectual property [IP]. Tech companies are also being considered.”

intellectual property: 지적재산권

label: 레이블, 고유한 특징을 갖고 있는 음반회사

하이브는 “멀티 레이블 전략을 더욱 확장하는 차원에서 국내는 물론 해외 기업에 대한 인수·합병(M&A)이나 합작사(JV) 설립, 지분 투자, 파트너십 체결과 같은 기회도 발굴키로 했다. 검토 대상은 레이블과 매니지먼트 회사 등 음악 IP와 관련된 다양한 기업들이 망라돼 있다. 신사업과 연관된 기술기업 또한 그 대상이 될 수 있다”고 밝혔다.

The reason that operating profit fell but net rose is mainly due to the dollar income the company has earned, at a time when the won is at its weakest in over 13 years.

영업이익이 떨어졌는데도 순이익이 증가한 주요 이유는 원화 가치가 13년 만에 최저를 기록하면서 달러 기반 수익이 커졌기 때문이다.

A regional breakdown for the third quarter was not provided. During the first half of 2022, 67 percent of its revenue was generated from outside of Korea.

breakdown: 명세서

generate: 발생시키다



지역별 내용은 제공되지 않았다. 2022년 상반기의 경우 수입의 67%가 해외에서 발생했다.

The earnings come as a surprise to market watchers, who had been skeptical about HYBE without its biggest boy band, BTS. The band hinted at focusing on solo work with a temporary halt in group activities in June, crashing HYBE’s stock prices, and then made it official last month that the bandmates will begin serving their mandatory two-year military duties, starting with the oldest member, Jin.

skeptical: 회의적인

BTS가 없는 하이브에 대해 회의적이던 시장 관계자들에게 이번 실적은 놀라운 결과였다. 지난 6월 BTS가 그룹 활동을 일시 중단하고 솔로 활동에 주력하겠다고 밝히면서 하이브의 주가는 급락했다. 지난달엔 멤버 가운데 가장 나이가 많은 진을 시작으로 BTS 멤버들이 2년의 병역 의무를 이행할 계획이라고 밝혔다.

“BTS used to take up as much as 95 percent of HYBE’s revenue until 2019, but that percentage has dropped to 70 percent in 2021 and 50 percent in 2022,” said Kim Hyun-yong, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities. “That percentage is likely to drop to 30 percent in 2023 when BTS’s hiatus truly begins. In contrast, other artists such as Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim and NewJeans will be more active, giving the company a hopeful 1.69-trillionwon revenue next year, down 5 percent on year.”

hiatus: 중단

in contrast: ~에 반해서

현대차증권 김현용 애널리스트는 “BTS는 2019년까지 하이브 매출의 95%를 차지했다. 하지만 2021년 이 비중은 70%로 줄었고 2022년에는 50%로 감소했다”며 “이 비중은 BTS 활동 중단이 본격적으로 시작되는 2023년에는 30%로 줄어들 것으로 보인다. 이에 반해 세븐틴, 투모로우바이투게더, 엔하이픈, 르세라핌, 뉴진스 같은 다른 아티스트들의 활동이 더욱 활발해질 것이다. 하이브 내년 매출 예상치는 1조 6900억 원으로 올해보다는 5% 감소할 것으로 보인다”고 말했다.

HYBE has four new groups ready for 2023. It has acquired game and tech companies to mix K-pop content with digital services, such as the BTS Island mobile game, and is merging its Weverse fan community service with Naver’s V Live livestream.

merge: 합병하다

하이브는 내년에 4개의 새로운 그룹을 준비하고 있다. 게임 회사와 기술 기업을 인수해 K-팝 콘텐츠와 디지털 서비스의 결합을 구상중이다. ‘BTS 아일랜드 모바일 게임’도 그중 하나다. 네이버의 라이브스트림 ‘V라이브’와 팬커뮤니티 서비스 ‘위버스’의 합병도 진행 중이다.