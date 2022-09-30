[THINK ENGLISH] ‘BTS 군 대체 복무 허용’ 개정안 발의

BTS 멤버들이 지난 7월 서울 용산구 하이브 사옥에서 2030 부산세계엑스포 유치 홍보대사로 위촉된 뒤 카메라 앞에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. [연합]

An amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed Monday to allow alternative military service for pop culture artists like BTS. The bill, proposed by Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Young-bae, would allow pop culture artists who have received the order of merits or medals in culture or sports to be categorized under “Art and Sports Personnel.”

amendment: 개정안

Military Service Act: 병역법

alternative military service: 군 대체복무

order of (cultural) merit: 문화훈장

categorize under: ~분야 아래로 분류하다

그룹 방탄소년단(BTS) 등 대중문화 예술인의 군 대체복무를 허용하는 ‘병역법 개정안’이 지난 월요일 발의됐다. 더불어민주당 김영배 의원이 발의한 이 법안은 문화훈장, 문화포장, 체육훈장, 체육포장 등을 받은 대중문화 예술인을 예술·체육 요원으로 분류하도록 한다.

Under the current Military Service Act, prominent figures in arts and sports such as Olympic and Asian Games medalists and globally recognized, awardwining classical musicians can be categorized as “Art and Sports Personnel” and become legally exempt from their military duties. However, the current law does not include pop culture figures.

under the current law: 현행법상

prominent: 유명한

figure: 존경받는 인사

exempt: 면제되다

현행 병역법에 따르면 올림픽이나 아시안게임 메달리스트 등 예체능계에서 메달을 받거나 세계적으로 인정받는 콩쿠르 수상 클래식 음악가는 ‘예술·체육 요원’으로 분류돼 법적으로 병역을 면제받을 수 있다. 그러나 현행법에는 대중문화 인사는 포함되지 않는다.

Under the current law, artists and athletes with talents stipulated by the president and recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism can be categorized under “Art and Sports Personnel” and be entitled to the privilege. In 2018, BTS received the Order of Cultural Merit for promoting Hallyu (Korean wave) worldwide, therefore meeting the criteria to be categorized as “Art and Sports Personnel” based on the bill proposed by Kim.

stipulate: 규정하다

entitle: 자격을 주다

privilege: 특혜

meet the criteria: 기준을 충족하다

현행법상 대통령이 정하고 문화체육관광부 장관이 추천한 재능을 가진 예술가와 운동선수는 ‘예술·체육 요원’으로 분류돼 특혜를 받을 수 있다. BTS는 2018년 한류를 전 세계에 알리며 문화훈장을 받아 김 의원이 발의한 개정안의 ‘예술·체육 요원’로 분류되는 기준을 충족했다.

“I proposed the amendment to the current Military Service Act so that pop culture artists like BTS who have achieved global feats can fulfill their military service obligations with alternative service,” said Kim. “The economic and social contributions of Korean pop culture artists who are outstanding globally go beyond our imagination.” Kim added that by allowing such stars to do alternative service, they can contribute more to the country by helping out in other areas, such as contributing to “winning the Busan World Expo bid for 2030 by working as ambassadors.”

feat: 위업

obligation: 의무

outstanding: 뛰어난

bid: 입찰

김 의원은 “BTS와 같이 세계적인 성취를 이룬 대중문화 예술인들이 대체 복무를 통해 병역 의무를 이행할 수 있는 길을 열어주기 위해 병역법 개정안을 대표 발의했다”고 설명하며 “국제무대에서 활약하는 한국 대중문화 예술인들의 경제적·사회적 기여도는 상상을 초월하는 수준”이라고 말했다. 김 의원은 또 이런 스타들이 대체 복무를 할 수 있도록 함으로써 “2030 부산 엑스포 유치 등 국익을 위한 결정적 기여를 해줄 것으로 기대한다”고 덧붙였다.