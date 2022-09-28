[THINK ENGLISH] ‘조용한 사직’ 열풍 … 한국에선 ‘워라밸’ 찾기 한창

World discovers 'quiet quitting' long after Korea did

‘조용한 사직’ 열풍 … 한국에선 ‘워라밸’ 찾기 한창

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Thusday, September 22, 2022

“Quiet quitting” which refers to only doing assigned regular jobs and refusing to go above and beyond at work, has become a post-pandemic phenomenon in the United States — but Korea might be ahead of this curve.

“Quiet quitting” which refers to only doing assigned regular jobs and refusing to go above and beyond at work, has become a post-pandemic phenomenon in the United States — but Korea might be ahead of this curve.

refer to: 언급하다

assigned: 할당된

curve: 곡선

할당받은 정해진 업무만 하고 더 많이 일하는 것은 거부하는 ‘조용한 사직’이 미국에서 코로나19 이후 새로운 현상으로 나타났다. 하지만 한국에는 이런 변화가 그 이전부터 있었다.

Korean workers, even before the pandemic, were getting serious about work-life balance, and trying to get beyond workaholic ways.

work-life balance: 워라밸. 일과 삶의 조화

workaholic: 일중독

한국의 직장인들 사이에는 코로나 이전부터 워라밸에 대한 관심이 커지면서 일중독을 벗어나려고 하고 있었다.

In a survey conducted last December by Saramin, a Korean online recruitment website, some 70 percent of 3,293 respondents said people shouldn't work more than what they get paid for. Among that 70 percent of respondents, people in their 20s and 30s outnumbered people in their 40s and 50s.

recruitment: 모집

respondent: 응답자

outnumber: ~보다 수적으로 우세하다

지난해 12월 온라인 구인구직 사이트 ‘사람인’ 조사에 따르면 응답자 3293명 가운데 70%가 딱 월급 받는 만큼만 일하면 된다고 답했다. 응답자의 70% 가운데는 2030이 4050에 비해 많았다.

After-work life is a new focus of concentration for Korean workers these days.

after-work life: 업무 후의 삶

최근 한국 직장인들의 새로운 관심은 업무를 마친 후의 삶이다.

“After I finish my tasks during office hours, I take a lecture on web novel writing,” said a 30-year-old office worker. “Writing relieves my stress from work and makes me feel like I am doing something I want to do.”

office worker: 사무직 직장인

relieve: 완화하다

“퇴근 후 웹소설 창작 강의를 듣는다”는 30세 한 직장인은 “글을 쓰면 업무 스트레스도 줄고, 하고 싶은 일을 하고 있다는 기분이 든다”고 말했다.

Instead of working overtime for their main employer, some people are putting hours in for another — and making a bit more money.

work overtime: 초과 근무를 하다

일부는 초과 근무 대신 다른 일에 시간을 쏟으면서 돈을 벌기도 한다.

According to a survey conducted by Newworker, a gig worker platform, in May, around 40 percent of office workers responded that they have experience in doing a side job. Some 57.9 percent said they are willing to look for a side gig for financial reasons.

side job: 부업

gig: 임시직

긱워커 플랫폼 뉴워커가 지난 5월 국내 직장인을 대상으로 한 설문조사에서 약 40%가 부업 경험이 있으며, 57.9%는 경제적 이유로 부업을 찾을 의향이 있다고 답했다.

The quiet quitting trend spread in the United States after Zaid Khan, a 24-year-old engineer from New York, uploaded a 17-second video on TikTok in July.

‘조용한 사직’ 트렌드는 미국 뉴욕의 24세 엔지니어 자이드 칸이 지난 7월 틱톡에 17초짜리 영상을 올리면서 확산됐다.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond,” Khan says in his video. “You are still performing your duties, but you are no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentally that work has to be our life.”

outright: 노골적인, 명백한

subscribe: 구독하다

hustle: 떠밀다, 재촉하다

칸은 영상에서 “당신의 일을 완전히 그만두는 것은 아니다. 하지만 주어진 일보다 더 한다는 생각은 않는 것이다”라며 “당신은 여전히 주어진 일은 하고 있다. 하지만 당신은 더 이상 열정적으로 일하는 허슬 컬처에 정신적으로 매이지 않으며, 일이 곧 삶일 필요는 없다”고 말했다.

The video went viral, resulting in 3.5 million views, over 4,500 comments and around 490,000 likes as of Tuesday.

이 비디오는 널리 퍼지면서 350만 조회수를 기록했으며 4500개 이상의 댓글이 달렸고 지난 화요일까지 약 49만 개의 ‘좋아요’를 받았다.

The message has really caught on among employees in their 20s and 30s — the millennials and Gen Z — leading them to actively share videos with the hashtag “quiet quitting.” The main message: work should not be the highest priority in one’s life.

priority: 우선순위

이 메시지는 밀레니얼과 젠지(Gen-Z)세대인 2030 직장인들을 사로잡았으며, 이들은 해시태그 ‘조용한 사직’을 달아 이 비디오를 공유했다. 주요 메시지는 삶에서 일이 최고의 우선순위가 돼서는 안 된다는 것이다.