[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민, 힘든 시간 함께 견딘 벤트론 피트니스 코치에게 감사를 전하다

왼쪽 지안 피에로 벤트론과 손흥민 [벤트론 인스타그램]

Walking off the pitch after scoring three goals in 13 minutes for a massive 6-2 win on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min headed straight for fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

Son Heung-min thanks fitness coach Ventrone for staying by his side through 'tough times'

손흥민, 힘든 시간 함께 견딘 벤트론 피트니스 코치에게 감사를 전하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Walking off the pitch after scoring three goals in 13 minutes for a massive 6-2 win on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min headed straight for fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

massive: 거대한

forward: 공격수

토트넘 홋스퍼 공격수 손흥민이 18일 레스터전에서 13분 만에 세 골을 터뜨리면서 토트넘이 6-2 대승을 거둔 뒤 곧바로 향한 사람은 바로 피에로 벤트론 피트니스 코치였다.

Saturday marked an important turning point for Son after a difficult early season. After remaining silent for the first six Premier League games of the season, Son was relegated to the bench for the first time against Leicester City.

turning point: 전환점

relegate: 격하시키다, 강등시키다



18일 경기는 손흥민에게 아주 중요한 전환점이 되었다. 시즌 첫 여섯 경기 동안 득점을 하지 못한 이후 손흥민은 시즌 처음으로 레스터 전에서 벤치로 밀려났었다.

In the 69th minute he was substituted onto the pitch and four minutes later he finally broke his dry spell with a hat-trick that very quickly silenced any of his critics and proved he is still the same player that won the Golden Boot last season.

substitute: 교체하다

pitch: 경기장

dry spell: 불황기, 정체기

hat-trick: 해트 트릭, 특정한 한 경기에서 한 명의 선수가 3골을 올리는 것

손흥민은 후반 14분에서야 교체 출전했지만 출전 4분만에 득점을 했고 더 나아가 지난 시즌 득점왕다운 해트 트릭으로 그를 비판했던 사람들을 빠르게 침묵시켰다.

Speaking after the game, Son gave a lot of credit to Ventrone, the notoriously tough fitness coach.

notorious: 악명 높은



손흥민은 경기 뒤에 지옥훈련으로 악명 높은 벤트론 피트니스 코치에게 많은 공을 돌렸다.

"Yeah, he is a killer,” Son said. “He is a killer but I have a really, really good relationship with Gian Piero. So obviously his English is not perfect, sometimes he is coming with his phone and translating into English from Italian.

손흥민은 “솔직히 벤트론 코치는 킬러다. 하지만 나는 그와 정말 정말 좋은 관계를 맺고 있다. 영어가 완벽하지는 않지만 때때로 휴대폰을 이용해서 이탈리아어에서 영어로 번역하면서까지 해주신다.”

“It means a lot. Not as football-wise, I think lifewise he gives me so much advice, which I am really grateful. He has been so helpful, giving me always a big hug in tough times and even great times he has always been next to me and every staff.

“정말 나에게는 큰 의미가 있다. 축구를 넘어 삶에 대한 조언도 많이 해주셔서 정말 감사하다. 많은 도움을 주시고 계시고 어려운 순간에도 포옹을 꼭 해주시며 가장 좋은 순간에도 항상 나와 스태프들 곁에 머무르신다.”

“Even today before we left the training ground, the hotel, we had a couple of minutes of having a nice conversation which made me really comfortable and really grateful."

“오늘도 호텔에 있는 훈련장을 나서기 전에 몇 분간 좋은 대화를 나누었는데 나를 정말 편안하게 만들어 주셔서 정말 감사했다.”

Ventrone, who has worked with Conte for years, is the mastermind behind the Italian coaching team’s notoriously fiendish workout routines — the same routines that had players collapsing on the ground at Seoul World Cup Stadium in July.

mastermind: 지휘하는 사람

fiendish: 사악한, 어려운

벤트론은 콘테 감독 옆에서 수년간 일해왔으며 악명 높은 훈련 루틴을 만든 장본인이다. 지난 7월 토트넘이 방한했을 때 서울 월드컵 경기장에서 선수들이 그라운드에서 쓰러지면서 했던 훈련도 벤트론 감독의 훈련 루틴이다.