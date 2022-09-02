[THINK ENGLISH] “2022 한강 멍때리기 대회”에서 멍때리고 상받아가세요

“2022 한강 멍때리기 대회” [서울시]

Zone out and get awarded at the '2022 Han River Space-Out Competition'

“2022 한강 멍때리기 대회”에서 멍때리고 상받아가세요

Thursday, Aug. 23, 2022

Seoul City will host the “2022 Han River SpaceOut Competition” on Sept. 4 at the Jamsugyo Bridge for the first time in three years, according to the city on Monday.Jamsugyo Bridge is located directly under Banpo Bridge, which connects central Seoul’s Yongsan District and southern Seoul’s Seocho District. The competition will take place at 3 p.m.

space out: 멍때리다, 멍해있다

서울시가 3년만에 “한강 멍때리기 대회”를 9월 4일 잠수교에서 개최한다고 월요일에 밝혔다. 잠수교는 서울 중부의 용산구와 서울 남부의 서초구를 잇는 반포대교 바로 아래에 위치해 있다. 대회는 3시에 개최된다.

During the 90-minute competition, participants sit on the grass lawn by the riverside and stare at the river, zoning out. Participants are required to say nothing, do nothing and stay zoned out for the entire duration.

lawn: 잔디밭

stare: 빤히 쳐다보다, 응시하다

zone out: 멍때리다, 멍해있다

참가자들은 90분 동안 진행되는 대회 동안 어떤 말도, 행동도 하지 않고 멍한 상태를 유지해야 한다.

The event’s organizers measure each participant’s heart rate every 15 minutes and have people vote on who is the most spaced out. A stable heart rate or a steady decrease is considered to be good performance.

heart rate: 심박수

stable: 안정적인

steady: 꾸준한, 한결 같은

주최 측은 15분마다 참가자의 심박 수를 측정하고 사람들이 누가 가장 멍한 상태인지 투표하도록 한다. 안정적으로 유지되거나 점차 줄어드는 심박 수가 좋은 평가를 받는다.

The competition started in 2016 in order to break the notion of modern society that not doing anything productive is unworthy.

notion: 개념, 관념, 생각

productive: 생산적인

unworthy: 무가치한

“멍때리기 대회”는 무언가 생산적인 일을 하지 않으면 가치가 없다는 현대 사회의 통념을 깨기 위해 2016년 시작되었다.

During the competition, participants can communicate with the organizers by holding up colored cards: red signals a request for a light massage, yellow to get fanned by others and blue for water.

대회 동안 참가자들은 색깔 카드를 들어올림으로써 주최 측과 소통할 수 있다. 빨간 카드는 가벼운 안마를 요청한다는 뜻이며, 노랑색은 부채질, 파랑색은 물을 달라는 뜻이다.

The first-place winner will receive a trophy and an award certificate, while the runner-up and third place receive award certificates only. Every participant will take home a certificate of participation.

runner-up: 2등

1등 수상자는 트로피와 상장, 2등과 3등은 상장을 수여받는다. 모든 참가자에게 참가 인증서가 주어진다.