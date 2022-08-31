[THINK ENGLISH] 이제 중국은 더 이상 ‘세계의 공장’ 아니다

삼성전자 관계자들과 중국 정부 관리들이 2018년 중국 시안에 건설된 두 번째 반도체 공장 준공을 축하하고 있다. [삼성전자]

China is losing its luster as a manufacturing hub for Korean companies due to tensions between Washington and Beijing, strict Covid-related lockdowns and higher labor costs.

China's appeal as manufacturing hub is fading real fast

이제 중국은 더 이상 ‘세계의 공장’ 아니다

Korea JoongAng Daily 1면

Monday, August 22, 2022

luster: 광택, 영광

tension: 긴장

lockdown: 봉쇄

고조되는 미-중 갈등, 엄격한 코로나19 봉쇄, 그리고 높아진 임금으로 인해 중국은 한국 기업들의 제조 기지로서의 위상을 잃어가고 있다.

Big Korean manufacturers spent billions of dollars to build factories in China but now they're searching for more stable locations like Vietnam — or even the United States.

stable: 안정적인

location: 장소

한국의 제조 대기업들은 중국에 공장 건설을 위해 수십억 달러를 들였다. 하지만 이제는 베트남, 심지어 미국 같은 더 안정적인 장소를 찾고 있다.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix haven’t made any major investments in China since 2019, after a trade war between the world’s two largest economies broke out the previous year.

trade war: 무역전쟁

삼성전자와 SK하이닉스는 2019년 이후 중국에 대규모 투자를 하지 않았다. 한해 전인 2018년 미국과 중국 사이에 무역 전쟁이 일어났다.

“The latest spending in China primarily concerned maintenance of equipment and operations rather than capacity expansion or an upgrade to more advanced manufacturing processes,” said an executive at Samsung Electronics who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

maintenance: 유지

operation: 운영

capacity expansion: 생산능력 확대

on the condition of: ~을 조건으로

anonymity: 익명

삼성전자 한 관계자는 익명을 전제로 “최근 중국에 대한 투자는 주로 장비 유지와 운영에 관련 된 것 일뿐 생산능력 확대나 생산공정 고도는 목적이 아니었다”고 말했다.

Samsung Electronics' workforce in China has shrunk 49 percent from 34,843 in 2017 to 17,820 as of the end of 2021, according to reports released by the company.

workforce: 노동력

shrink: 줄어들다

삼성전자가 발간한 보고서에 따르면 이 회사의 중국 내 직원의 수는 2017년 3만4843에서 1만7820명으로 49%가 줄었다.

The U.S.-China battle in the technology sector dates to 2019 when President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring U.S. companies from using information and communications technology from Huawei, citing concerns about security.

bar: 금지하다

security: 안보

미국과 중국의 기술 분야에서의 분쟁은 트럼프 대통령이 안보를 이유로 미국 기업들에게 화웨이의 정보통신 기술을 사용하지 말라는 내용의 행정명령에 사인한 것이 시작이었다.

The same year, the Department of Commerce prohibited the sale of components in which U.S. technology is used to Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

Department of Commerce: 미국 상무부

component: 부품



같은 해 미국 상무부는 화웨이와 중국 반도체 생산업체인 SMIC(중산궈지)에 사용되던 미국 부품의 판매를 금지했다.

Since then, the U.S. government has been trying to include its allies — notably Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Europe — in an effort to contain China’s rise in the tech sector through diplomatic dialogue and the passage of regulations at home.

ally: 동맹국, 협력자

notably; 특히, 현저히

contain: 억누르다, 방지하다

diplomatic dialogue: 외교 협상

이후 기술 분야에서의 중국의 부상을 저지하려 미국 정부는 외교 협상과 규제를 통해 동맹을 끌어들이기 위해 노력해왔다. 특히 대만, 일본, 한국, 유럽이 주요 대상이었다.

The U.S. Chips Act, which was passed in July, bans any firm receiving subsidies under the Act from investing in advanced chip manufacturing in China for 10 years. The 10-year restriction does not apply to existing facilities and an exemption is possible for building plants with old manufacturing processes above the 28 nanometer generation.

subsidy: 보조금

exemption: 제외



지난 7월 통과된 미국 반도체 법안은 10년간 중국에 반도체 선단공정 제조시설을 위해 투자하는 회사에 보조금을 금지한다. 10년 제한은 현재 있는 시설에는 적용되지 않으며, 28나노 세대 이상의 낙후한 생산 공정이 있는 공장을 지을 경우엔 예외가 될 수 있다.

U.S. restrictions are not confined to semiconductors. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law on Aug. 16, limits tax credits on electric vehicles to those with batteries produced in North America.

confine: 국한하다, 가두다

tax credit: 세액 공제, 보조금

electric vehicle: 전기차

미국의 규제는 반도체에 국한하지 않는다. 지난 8월 16일 서명된 인플레이션 감축 법안은 북아메리카에서 생산된 배터리를 장착한 전기차에만 세금 혜택을 주는 것이다.

While companies are reducing their presence in China, big investments have been committed at home in Korea and in the United States.

commit: (엄숙히) 약속하다, 저지르다

기업들은 중국에 대한 투자를 줄이고 한국과 미국에 투자를 약속하고 있다.

Samsung Electronics plans to invest at least $17 billion to set up a new chip manufacturing plant in Taylor, Texas. The chip giant has a massive plot of land in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi where it plans to build at least six semiconductor plants. The third plant, widely known as P3, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

삼성전자는 미국 텍사스 테일러시에 170억 달러를 투자해 새로운 반도체 생산 공장을 짓기로 했다. 또 최소 6개의 반도체 공장을 짓는다는 계획으로 경기도 평택에 대규모 부지를 갖고 있다. P3로 알려진 세 번째 공장은 올해 말 완공될 예정이다.

SK hynix is looking to Yongin, Gyeonggi, as its next-generation manufacturing hub and has committed 120 trillion won ($90 billion) to developing a new cluster there.

next-generation: 차세대

SK하이닉스는 경기도 용인을 차세대 생산 기지로 삼고 그곳에 새로운 클러스터를 개발하기 위해 120조원 투자를 약속했다.

In the U.S., SK companies will invest $22 billion in manufacturing advanced memory chips, electric vehicle batteries and biopharmaceuticals through 2025, Chey told U.S. President Joe Biden in a video conference last month.

advanced: 발전된

biopharmaceutical: 생물약제학의

지난달 SK 최태원 회장은 미국 조 바이든 대통령과의 비디오 컨퍼런스를 통해 미국에서 SK는 고사양 메모리 칩, 전기차 배터리, 바이오 제약품을 생산하기 위해 2025년까지 220억 달러를 투자할 예정이라고 밝혔다.

The trend is not unique to Korea. Apple has decided to shift iPad production to Vietnam from China, according to media reports, after Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai caused massive supply chain disruptions.

disruption: 혼란, 중단

이런 트렌드는 한국만의 것은 아니다. 외신에 따르면 애플은 아이패드 생산을 중국에서 베트남으로 옮기기로 결정했다. 코로나19로 인한 상하이 봉쇄 때문에 대규모 공급망 차질이 빚어졌기 때문이다.

U.S. sanctions and regulations will keep on isolating China, experts predict.

“The U.S. is strengthening its restrictions against China with its allies,” said Cho Eun-kyo, a researcher at Korean Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade.

“Given that the U.S. holds key technologies for chip design and manufacturing, the push to isolate China will be intensified going forward."

given: (전치사) ~을 고려해볼 때

intensify: 강화하다



전문가들은 미국의 제재와 규제가 중국을 계속 고립시킬 것이라고 전망한다. 한국산업연구원 조은교 연구위원은 “미국은 동맹들과 함께 중국에 대한 규제를 강화하고 있다”며 “미국이 반도체 디자인과 생산에 관한 핵심 기술을 보유하고 있다는 것을 고려하면 중국을 고립시키려는 압박은 앞으로 더 강화될 것”이라고 말했다.