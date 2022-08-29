[THINK ENGLISH] 월드컵 트로피, 한국 방문하다

왼쪽부터 브라질 축구 전설이자 FIFA 글로벌 앰배서더 히바우두, 한국 축구 전설 차범근과 박지성, 그리고 파울루 벤투 축구대표팀 감독이 24일 서울 영등포구 더 현대에서 열린 국제축구연맹(FIFA) 월드컵 트로피 월드투어 행사에서 월드컵 트로피와 함께 포즈를 취하고 있다. [연합]

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Seoul on Wednesday as part of its global tour ahead of the 2022 tournament that kicks off in Qatar in November.

World Cup trophy arrives in Seoul

월드컵 트로피, 한국 방문하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Thursday, August 25, 2022

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Seoul on Wednesday as part of its global tour ahead of the 2022 tournament that kicks off in Qatar in November.

kick off: 경기를 시작하다

국제축구연맹(FIFA) 월드컵 트로피가 11월 카타르에서 개막하는 2022년 월드컵을 앞두고, 월드투어의 일환으로 수요일 한국에 왔다.

The trophy was displayed at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, after arriving in Korea on its own plane as part of a 51-country tour that includes every nation that has qualified for this year's tournament.

display: 전시하다



월드컵 트로피는 올해 월드컵 출전국을 포함, 총 51개국을 도는 월드투어의 일환으로 전용 비행기를 타고 여의도 더 현대에 도착했다.

Korean national team head coach Paulo Bento and football legends Cha Bum-kun and Park Ji-sung attended the event to celebrate the cup's arrival at the Hyundai, alongside 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup winner and Brazilian footballing legend Rivaldo, who traveled with the trophy as a FIFA ambassador.

트로피를 맞이하는 행사에 한국 국가대표팀 코치 파울루 벤투와 한국 축구의 전설 차범근과 박지성, 그리고 2002년 한일 월드컵 우승국 브라질 축구의 전설이자 FIFA 앰배서더 히바우두 역시 참석했다.

At the 2002 World Cup, Rivaldo scored five goals for Brazil including the winner against Turkey in a group stage game at Munsu Cup Stadium in Ulsan and the equalizer against England in the quarterfinals at Shizuoka Stadium in Japan.

winner: 우승골

group stage: 조별 리그

equalizer: 동점골

quaterfinal: 8강



히바우두는 2002년 월드컵에서 총 다섯 골을 득점했다. 울산 문수경기장에서 열린 조별 리그에서 터키를 상대로 히바우두가 우승골을 터뜨렸고, 일본에서 열린 8강에서는 잉글랜드를 상대로 동점골을 넣었었다.

Three of Rivaldo’s five goals during the tournament were scored in Korea. Brazil went on to win the World Cup and Rivaldo took the silver boot, at the time known as the silver shoe.

히바우두가 득점한 다섯 골 중 세 골은 한국 땅에서 터진 골이다. 브라질은 결국 2002년 월드컵을 우승했고, 히바우두는 당시 실버 슈라고 불렸던 상을 수상했다.

“I am very happy to see the trophy again,” said Rivaldo. “The World Cup trophy is a dream for all and I am so happy that I had the chance to live that dream.”

24일 히바우두는 “트로피를 다시 보니 너무 좋습니다.”라고 했다. “월드컵 트로피는 모두의 꿈이고 저는 그 꿈을 이뤘다는 점에 정말 기쁩니다.”

Park and Cha were realistic about Korea's chances at the tournament.

박지성과 차범근은 한국의 카타르 월드컵 예상 성적에 대해 현실적으로 이야기했다.

“To be honest, it’s not going to be easy for Korea to reach the round of 16,” said Park.

박지성은 “솔직하게 말하면 객관적인 전력을 봤을 때 한국의 16강 진출 가능성은 높지 않다”고 했다.

“But we never knew that Korea would reach the semifinals in 2002 either. So it’s all up to how the national team prepares. That will decide the national team’s results at the World Cup.”

“2002년에 한국이 4강에 진출할 것이라고 누구도 예상하지 못했다. 대표팀의 노력에 따라 월드컵 성적이 달라질 수 있다”고 말했다.

“It’s good to dream big,” said Cha. “I hope that Korea reaches the quarterfinals this year.”

차범근은 “꿈은 크게 갖는 게 좋을 것 같다. 카타르 월드컵에서 8강 진출을 기원한다”라고 했다.

Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142 kilograms, the World Cup trophy is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup but is later returned to FIFA, which replaces it with a gold-plated FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

gold-plated: 금이 도금된

월드컵 트로피는 순금으로 만들어졌고 총 6.142kg이다. 월드컵 우승국에게 수여되지만 추후에 FIFA로 반환되며 우승국에게는 금이 도금된 우승 트로피로 대체된다.

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup like Rivaldo and heads of state.

월드컵 트로피를 만지는 행위는 히바우두와 같은 FIFA 월드컵 우승자나 그 나라의 국가 원수와 같은 매우 엄선된 사람들에게만 허용된다.