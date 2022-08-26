[THINK ENGLISH] 블랙핑크 K팝 걸그룹 최초로 MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워즈 무대 선다

블랙핑크는 2022 MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워즈에 공연할 예정이다. [MTV]

Blackpink will become the first female K-pop act to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), according to YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

Blackpink to become first female K-pop act to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

블랙핑크 K팝 걸그룹 최초로 MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워즈 무대 선다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Blackpink will become the first female K-pop act to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), according to YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

act: 그룹

블랙핑크가 K팝 걸그룹 최초로 MTV 비디오 뮤직 어워즈에서 공연한다고 YG 엔터테인먼트가 화요일 밝혔다.

"The girl group is preparing for this performance which we hope will help the event shine brighter," said the agency in a statement. "The members and the crew are giving it their all to create a memorable moment for fans of the group all around the world."

prepare for: ~을 위해 준비하다

memorable: 기억에 남을

소속사는 보도자료를 통해 “블랙핑크는 이 시상식을 빛낼 스페셜 무대를 준비 중”이라며 “전세계 팬들에게 의미있는 순간을 선사하기 위해 멤버들과 스태프가 최선의 노력을 다하고 있다”고 전했다.

The upcoming performance will also mark Blackpink's U.S. award show debut and the group's first time showcasing its new song "Pink Venom" to fans in the United States.

upcoming: 다가오는

showcase: 선보이다

다가오는 무대는 블랙핑크의 미국 시상식 데뷔를 기록하며 미국 팬들에게 “Pink Venom”을 선보이는 것 또한 처음이 된다.

"Pink Venom" is a single from its highlyanticipated second full-length album "Born Pink" set to be released on Sept. 16. "Pink Venom' will be released on Aug. 19.

highly-anticipated: 기대가 높은, 매우 기대되는

full-length album: 정규앨범

“Pink Venom”은 9월 16일에 발매 예정인 블랙핑크의 두번째 정규앨범 “Born Pink”의 싱글로 많은 기대를 받고 있다. “Pink Venom”은 8월 19일에 발매된다.

Blackpink’s last music was its full-length album “The Album,” which was released in October 2020.

블랙핑크가 마지막으로 내놓은 음악은 2020년 10월에 발매된 첫 정규 앨범 “The Album”이다.