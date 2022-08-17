[THINK ENGLISH] 홈플러스가 시작한 ‘치킨 전쟁’, 치킨 프랜차이즈들은 반칙이라며 반발

지난 수요일 서울 합정에 있는 홈플러스 매장에 고객들이 프라이드 치킨을 사기 위해 줄 서 있다. [이태희 기자]

The fried chicken wars are back as supermarkets sell buckets of birds at market-busting prices. Not everyone is happy, with the chicken establishment hurling accusations of dumping.

Fried chicken price war erupts, and some eateries crying foul

홈플러스가 시작한 ‘치킨 전쟁’, 치킨 프랜차이즈들은 반칙이라며 반발

Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022

erupt: 분출하다

eatery: 식당

establishment: 기관, 시설

hurl: (거칠게) 던지다, 욕을 퍼붓다, 토하다

accusation: 혐의, 비난, 제소

dumping: 원가보다 저렴하게 물건을 파는 일

프라이드 치킨 전쟁이 다시 시작됐다. 마트들이 파격적인 가격에 프라이드 치킨 판매를 시작하면서다. 모든 사람들이 이를 좋아하지는 않는다. 치킨 전문점들은 덤핑 판매라고 비난하고 나섰다.

Homeplus has been selling buckets of chicken for 6,990 won ($5.40) each since the last day of June. The cap is 40 buckets per location per day.

cap: 한도

홈플러스는 지난 6월부터 치킨 한 통을 6990원에 판매하고 있다. 각 점포당 하루 40통까지 판다.

On Wednesday, over 40 people formed a line at a Homeplus branch in Hapjeong, western Seoul, to get their chance for extraordinarily cheap eats.

extraordinarily: 이상하게

지난 수요일 서울 합정동 홈플러스 매장에는 40여명이 줄을 서 있었다. 특별히 싼 치킨을 사기 위해서였다.

"Around 6,000 won for fried chicken is really a bargain, and I really wanted to buy one because eating out has really become expensive these days," said Kim Jung-yeon, a women in her 40s, waiting in line on Wednesday. "I did come early to get in line, but I would rather spend extra time than spend three to four times the money for a similar bucket of chicken.“

bargain: (정상가보다) 싸게 사는 물건, 합의, 흥정

이 줄에 서 있던 40대 김정연 씨는 “프라이드 치킨이 6000원 정도라는 건 정말 싼 거죠. 요즘 외식비가 너무 비싸져서 꼭 사고 싶어요. 줄 서려고 일찍 왔어요. 하지만 비슷한 치킨 가격이 3~4배인 걸 생각하면 그 정도 시간은 들일 수 있죠”라고 말했다.

Homeplus has moved 320,000 buckets as of Wednesday in the promotion. The normal price for fried chicken at a supermarket is about 12,000 won.

홈플러스는 지난 10일까지 32만 통을 공급했다. 마트에서 이 프라이드 치킨의 일반적인 가격은 1만 2000원이다.

Fried chicken franchises, such as BBQ and Kyochon Chicken, sell a box equal to a single chicken for about 20,000 won. Customers also have to pay an additional 4,000 to 5,000 won in delivery fees to get the chicken delivered to their doorsteps, which is the norm in Korea.

delivery fee: 배달료

doorstep: 문 앞 계단

norm: 표준, 기준



BBQ와 교촌치킨같은 치킨 프랜차이즈는 치킨 한 마리가 든 박스 한 개를 약 2만원에 팔고 있다. 소비자들은 또 이 치킨을 문 앞까지 배달받기 위해 배달료 4000~5000원을 추가로 내야한다. 한국에서는 프라이드 치킨을 집으로 배달해주는 게 일반적이다.

Homeplus aims to cut prices even more, offering a bucket for 5,990 won on malbok, or the first day of the final 10 days of summer, which falls on Aug. 15 this year.

malbok: 말복. the first day of the final 10 days of summer

홈플러스는 올해 말복인 8월 15일에는 치킨 한 통을 5990원에 할인판매 할 계획이다.

Fried chicken shops are crying foul. They claim that Homeplus is selling chicken under cost, a claim that Homeplus refutes.

foul: 반칙

claim: 주장하다

under cost: 원가 이하

refute: 논박하다, 부인하다

치킨 프랜차이즈들은 반칙이라며 목소리를 높이고 있다. 그들은 홈플러스가 치킨을 원가 이하로 판매하고 있다고 주장한다. 홈플러스는 이런 주장을 반박한다.

"Now, people think its possible to sell fried chicken cheap like Homeplus, and posts online are accusing fried chicken franchises of enjoying higher profits and overcharging for chicken just because ours seems more expensive," said a 54-year-old man who owns a fried chicken shop in Yongsan District, central Seoul. "Its frustrating because we have to pay rent, commissions to delivery workers and franchise fees, while big discount marts don't have to pay any of that, so of course they're at an advantage and able to sell chicken at a cheaper price than us.”

overcharge: 바가지를 씌우다

frustrating: 절망적인

rent: 임대

commission: 수수료

delivery worker: 배달 기사

franchise fee: 가맹 수수료

용산에서 프라이드 치킨점을 운영하는 54세의 한 점주는 “이제 사람들은 홈플러스처럼 싼 가격에 치킨을 파는 게 가능하다고 생각한다. 온라인에는 우리가 과도하게 비싸게 팔면서 높은 이익을 올리고 있다고 비난하는 글이 올라온다”며 “우리는 임대료도 내야 하고, 배달 기사에게 수수료도 지급해야 하며, 가맹 수수료도 내야 한다. 하지만 대형 할인마트들은 이 중 아무것도 낼 필요가 없다. 그래서 우리보다 싼 가격에 치킨을 판매하면서도 이익을 낼 수 있다”고 말했다.

Homeplus says it isn't using the cheap chicken as bait to lure customers, but is able to generate profits despite the cheap price. According to the company, it cuts costs by buying chicken and other ingredients, such as chicken seasoning and frying oil, in bulk.

bait: 미끼

lure: 유혹하다

generate: 발생시키다.

ingredient: 내용물

chicken seasoning: 치킨 양념

frying oil: 튀김 기름

in bulk: 대량으로



홈플러스는 고객들을 유인하기 위한 미끼로 싼 치킨을 이용하는 것이 아니라며 싼 가격에도 불구하고 이익을 낼 수 있다고 말한다. 이 회사는 치킨 양념과 튀김 기름 같은 부재료와 닭을 대량으로 구매함으로써 원가를 낮춘다고 했다.

Others are jumping into the fray. Emart started selling a bucket of fried chicken for 9,980 won in July, with chicken product sales jumping 26 percent on year that month. Lotte Mart, which sells a bucket of chicken for 15,800 won, lowered prices by 44 percent between Thursday and Aug. 17.

fray: 싸움

다른 마트들도 이 싸움에 뛰어들고 있다. 이마트는 7월부터 프라이드 치킨 한 통을 9980원에 판매하기 시작했다. 덕분에 치킨 판매가 지난해에 비해 26% 늘었다. 롯데마트는 치킨 한 통을 1만5800원에 파는데 오는 목요일부터 8월 17일까지는 44% 할인된 가격에 판매한다.