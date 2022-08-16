[THINK ENGLISH] 이재성, 독일 선수 생활 도중 인종차별 토로

마인츠 이재성이 독일 마인츠에서 2월 5일에 열린 TSG 1899 호펜하임을 상대로 한 분데스리가 경기에서 뛰고 있다. [신화/연합]

In his four years playing in Germany, Korean national team regular and Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung has been told he stinks and made fun of his eyes — and that was just from his teammates.

Lee Jae-sung has faced racism throughout career in Germany

이재성, 독일 선수 생활 도중 인종차별 토로

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

stink: 냄새가 고약하다

대한민국 국가대표 주전이자 마인츠 미드필더 이재성은 독일에서 4년간 활동하면서 악취가 난다거나 눈모양에 대해 동료들에게 놀림을 받았다고 토로했다.

In a post on his personal Naver blog on Monday, Lee, who started his international career with Holstein Kiel after four years in Korea with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, discussed the racism he has experienced playing in Germany.

racism: 인종차별

이재성은 8일 포털사이트에 본인이 쓴 칼럼을 통해 독일에서 겪은 인종차별에 대한 얘기를 꺼냈다. 이재성은 전북 현대에서 4년 간 뛴 이후 분데스리가 홀슈타인 킬에서 독일 생활을 시작했었다.

His post came a week after Wolverhampton Wanderers filed a complaint with UEFA when Hwang Hee-chan was the victim of racism while playing a friendly in Portugal. Lee appeared to acknowledge the incident, saying he felt the time was right to confront the issue as it is a growing problem for Korean football players.

file a complaint: 제소하다

friendly: 친선전

confront: 직면하다

이재성의 칼럼은 황희찬이 포르투갈에서 친선 경기를 하던 도중 인종차별을 당한 후 울버햄튼 원더러스가 UEFA에 제소한지 일주일 지난 시점에 나왔다. 이재성은 이 사건에 대해서도 언급하면서 한국 축구 선수들이 당하는 인종차별을 직면할 때가 왔다고 말했다.

Lee said he first experienced racism while playing in Kiel, when a colleague walked into a room and started questioning what he’d been eating. He became conscious of the smell of garlic and started avoiding crowded areas or eating Korean food before training, even dousing himself with cologne before heading to the club to try and avoid further criticism.

douse: 붓다, 적시다

criticism: 비판, 비평

이재성은 킬에서 활동하던 도중 같은 방에 들어온 동료에게 그가 무엇을 먹었는지 추궁당하면서 처음 인종차별을 당했다고 말했다. 이재성은 그 후로 사람이 많은 곳을 피하고, 훈련 전에는 한식을 먹지 않거나 마늘 냄새를 특별히 더 의식하게 되는 등 영향을 받았다고 했다.

The incidents were not just on the pitch, as Lee had also encountered derogatory remarks related to his eyes, with teammates laughing and telling him to open his eyes during training.

pitch: 경기장

derogatory: 비하적인

인종차별은 훈련까지도 이어졌는데, 이재성은 훈련 도중에도 눈을 뜨라고 하는 등 눈과 관련된 비하 발언들을 들어야만 했다.

He also discusses racism outside of football, including how he encountered groups of drunk people shouting insults at him on the street while traveling in Germany. Lee still struggles with his teammates attitude toward him — the expectation that he’d always be mild-mannered and happy to help them.

mild-mannered: 온화한, 온순한

독일에서의 인종차별은 경기장을 넘어서까지 이어졌는데, 길거리에서 취객들에게 욕설을 들은 적도 있다고 했다. 이재성은 지금까지도 동료들이 그가 항상 친절하고 남들을 잘 돕기만 할 거라고 기대하는 방식에서 어려움을 느끼고 있다고 했다.

The issue of racism in football is not confined to Korean players in Europe, Lee acknowledges, reflecting on the attitude that Korean players and fans have toward foreign players in the K League. He admits that when he played in Korea, he was guilty of treating foreign players differently just because they are foreign.

confined to:~에 제한하다

그러나 축구에서의 인종차별은 유럽에서 활동하는 한국 선수들에게만 해당되는 이야기가 아니다. K리그에서도 외국인 선수들을 대하는 한국인 선수와 팬들의 모습에서 드러난다. 이재성 본인 역시 한국에서 활동할 당시 외국인 선수들을 외국인이라는 이유만으로 다르게 대했던 적이 있다고도 했다.