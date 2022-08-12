[THINK ENGLISH] JTBC, 새로운 연애물 ‘러브인’ 8월 23일 첫 방송

JTBC 연애 프로그램 ‘러브인’ 포스터 [JTBC]

JTBC is launching a new dating reality show titled “Love In," which will see people go on dates through actors, according to the cable channel Thursday.

JTBC to launch new dating reality show titled 'Love In' on Aug. 23

JTBC, 새로운 연애물 ‘러브인’ 8월 23일 첫 방송

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Friday, August 5, 2022

JTBC is launching a new dating reality show titled “Love In," which will see people go on dates through actors, according to the cable channel Thursday.

go on a date: 데이트를 하다

JTBC는 본 모습을 감춘 채 대역 배우들을 통해 소개팅을 하는 연애 프로그램 ‘러브인’ 을 선보일 예정이라고 4일 밝혔다.

The eight men and women cast for the show will remain separated from each other from the onset.

onset: 시작

출연하는 남녀 8명은 시작부터 서로를 보지 못하도록 분리된다.

Instead, actors will take their places and will go on dates with each other while receiving directions from the singletons.

take place: 대신하다

singleton: 싱글인 남녀를 지칭하는 단어

그 대신 그들의 대역을 맡은 배우들이 출연진의 지시 아래에 상대방과 데이트를 한다.

The cast members will monitor the dates to get to know each other and reveal their true selves later in the show.

monitor: 관찰하다

reveal: 드러내다

출연진은 데이트 현장을 화면을 통해 지켜보고 나중에 자신의 실제 모습을 공개할 예정이다.

“The charms and values related to one’s looks are naturally bound to dissolve one day,” producer Yoon Yeo-joon of the show said. “We created this situation to meet through avatars first to solely focus on the person’s inner sides. Please watch and see if the eight people continue to connect with each other even after they reveal themselves.”

dissolve: 사라지다

avatar: 아바타, 사용자를 가상으로 표현한 것

solely: 오로지

윤여준 PD는 "외면이 줄 수 있는 매력·가치는 언젠가 사라진다. 본 모습을 공개하지 않고 아바타를 통해 만남을 시작하는 것은 오롯이 내면에 집중하겠다는 의미"라며 "8명이 진짜 모습을 공개한 후에도 아바타를 통해 교류하던 감정이 이어질지 지켜봐달라"고 청했다.

The show will begin airing at 10:30 p.m. from Aug. 23.

8월 23일 오후 10시 30분 첫 방송 예정이다.