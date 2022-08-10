[THINK ENGLISH] 코로나19 이후 달라진 놀이문화…호프집·노래방 대신 ‘저녁이 있는 삶’

국세청에 따르면 지난 5월 기준 국내 호프집의 수는 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 4.9%, 간이주점의 수는 7.5% 감소했다. [연합뉴스]

Pubs and noraebang suffer post-Covid as Koreans' after-work activities evolve

코로나19 이후 달라진 놀이문화…호프집·노래방 대신 ‘저녁이 있는 삶’

Thursday, August 4, 2022

The owner of a noraebang (singing room) in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is planning to shut down and consider switching to another business.

noraebang: 노래방(=singing room)

shut down: 닫다, 멈추다

switch to; ~로 바꾸다

서울 서초구의 한 노래방 주인은 노래방을 폐업하고 다른 업종으로 전환하는 것을 고민 중이다.

“I thought to myself, everything will be better once the pandemic ends and once all social distancing measures are lifted; but in reality, that has not been the case,” the owner said. “The summer holiday may be affecting low sales currently, but sales are still at half the level of those before the pandemic.”

social distancing measure: 사회적 거리두기 조치

“코로나19만 끝나면, 거리두기만 풀리면 괜찮아지겠지 하는 마음으로 버텼는데 현실은 달랐다”며 “여름 휴가철인 영향도 있겠지만 매출이 코로나 19 이전의 절반밖에 안 나온다”고 말했다.

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely overhauled the leisure culture in Korea. PC bang (internet cafes), noraebang and pubs are still suffering from low sales even though the social distancing regulations have been lifted. There were 9,312 PC bang in the country in May, down 3 percent on year from the same month last year. The number of noraebang fell 1.8 percent during the same period to 27,754.

overhaul: 바꾸다

leisure culture: 놀이문화

PC bang : PC방(=internet cafe)

코로나19 팬데믹이 한국의 놀이문화를 완전히 바꿔놨다. PC방, 노래방, 호프집들은 사회적 거리두기 조치가 해제됐지만 여전히 침체를 벗어나지 못하고 있다. 지난 5월 기준 국내 PC방은 9312곳으로 지난해 같은 달에 비해 3%가 줄었다. 노래방 수는 1.8%가 줄어 2만 7754곳이었다.

The situation was tougher for pubs and bars. There were 26,481 pubs in May, down 5 percent on year, and 866 small bars, a 7.5 percent on-year decline.

pub: 호프집

small bar: 간이주점



호프와 간이주점의 경우도 상황이 어렵다. 지난 5월 호프는 2만6481곳으로 지난해 같은 달에 비해 5% 줄었고, 동네 선술집 등 간이주점은 866곳으로 7.5% 감소했다.

Meanwhile, some other businesses that were also heavily affected by the pandemic are rapidly recovering. Travel agencies are a prime example. More travel agencies opened up this year, with the number standing at 13,930 in May, up 3.8 percent on year. The figure is only slightly down from the 14,046 in May 2020.

recover: 회복되다



반면 코로나19로 크게 타격을 입은 일부 다른 업종들은 빠르게 회복하고 있다. 여행사가 대표적이다. 올해 여행사의 수는 지난해보다 3.8% 늘어서 1만 3930개다. 이는 2020년 5월 1만 4046개보다 조금 적은 수준이다.

Other facilities that require face-to-face services are even expanding their businesses. The number of gyms increased by 19.9 percent, and that of screen golf facilities surged 22.1 percent. Openings of other sports facilities, such as tennis and table tennis facilities, are also rising.

face-to-face service: 대면 서비스

gym: 헬스클럽

screen golf facility: 스크린골프장

table tennis: 탁구

대면 서비스가 필요한 다른 시설들도 성장하고 있다. 헬스클럽의 수는 19.9% 늘었고, 스크린골프연습장은 22.1% 증가했다. 테니스장과 탁구장 같은 다른 스포츠 시설도 늘고 있다.

Experts say the end of the Covid-19 pandemic will not be the answer to all the problems of the thenpopular entertainment facilities. The leisure culture has changed, and a growing number of people now value more of a work-life balance and want to get off work and enjoy their after-work life.

work-life balance: 워라밸. 일과 개인 생활의 균형

after-work life: 일이 끝난 후 누리는 삶

전문가들은 코로나19가 끝난다고 해서 이전에 인기였던 유흥 시설의 문제가 모두 해결되지는 않을 것이라고 말한다. 일과 개인 생활의 균형을 이루자는 ‘워라밸’이 중시되면서 여가를 즐기는 문화가 바뀌었고, 사람들은 일찍 퇴근해서 저녁이 있는 삶을 누리기 원한다.

A decline in hoesik, or after-work dinners with colleagues, is one driving factor. Pubs and noraebang were go-tos when having hoesik.

hoesik: 회식(=after-work dinner)

회식이 줄어든 것도 한 가지 이유다. 호프집과 노래방은 회식 때 가는 곳이었다.

“The so-called MZ generation values their personal life more than the community or the company they belong to,” said Lee Byoung-hoon, a sociology professor at Chung-Ang University. “The country’s safety measures have also hastened the structural change of self-employed businesses.”

hasten: 앞당기다

structural change: 구조 변화

self-employed business: 자영업

이병훈 중앙대 사회학과 교수는 “속해있는 단체나 회사보다 개인을 중시하는 게 MZ 세대 문화”라며 “방역 조치가 자영업 구조 변화를 앞당겼다”고 말했다.