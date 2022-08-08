[THINK ENGLISH] 황희찬, 포르투갈에서의 인종차별에 대해 비판하다

황희찬 [로이터/연합]

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Hwang Heechan spoke out against racism in an Instagram post on Monday, a day after being subjected to discriminatory gestures during a friendly against Portuguese side Farense at Estádio Algarve in the Algarve...

Hwang Hee-chan condemns racism after abuse in Portugal

황희찬, 포르투갈에서의 인종차별에 대해 비판하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Hwang Heechan spoke out against racism in an Instagram post on Monday, a day after being subjected to discriminatory gestures during a friendly against Portuguese side Farense at Estádio Algarve in the Algarve, Portugal on Sunday.

speak out: 공개적으로 밝히다

be subject to: 의 대상이다

discriminatory: 차별적

friendly: 친선전

울버햄튼 원더러스 미드필더 황희찬은 7월 31일 포르투갈 알가르베에서 열린 포르투갈 팀 파렌세와 울버햄튼의 친선전에서 인종차별을 당한지 하루 뒤인 8월 1일, 인스타그램 게시물을 통해 인종차별을 공개적으로 비판했다.

황희찬이 지난달 31일 포르투갈 친선전에서 상대팀 팬들에게 인종차별을 당한 후 자신의 인스타그램에 인종차별을 규탄하는 글을 올렸다. [황희찬 인스타그램 캡처]

"Thank you all for your supporting messages," Hwang said. "Many thanks to my club, staff, colleagues and all my fans. We are all the same human beings. We all need to have a mature attitude on enjoying sports. I really hope today could be the last day of people's suffering from racism. Not only in sport, but everywhere. No to racism."

mature: 성숙한

황희찬은 “구단, 스태프, 동료, 팬분들 많은 응원 메세지 보내주셔서 감사합니다. 우리는 그저 같은 인간입니다. 성숙한 태도로 이 스포츠를 즐겨야 합니다. 오늘을 마지막으로 더 이상 제 동료들과 후배들, 이 세상 그 누구도 이런 일을 겪어서는 안됩니다”라고 적었다.

The message was posted in both English and Korean.

황희찬은 이 메시지를 영어와 한국어로 전했다.

Hwang secured Wolves a draw in the game after scoring a penalty to tie the score at 1-1. It appeared to be while taking the penalty that Hwang saw opposition making a racist gesture behind the goal.

황희찬은 1일 파렌세를 상대로 페널티킥을 성공시키면서 1-1 무승부를 만들었다. 페널티킥을 차던 도중 황희찬은 골대 뒤에서 인종차별적 제스처를 취하는 상대방 팀 팬을 보았다.

Hwang immediately complained to the referee and to his own team captain Conor Coady, but the game continued. It wasn't until after the match was finished that Wolves issued a statement.

황희찬은 곧바로 심판과 팀 주장 코너 코디에게 불만을 제기했지만, 경기는 계속되었다. 경기가 끝난 후에야 울버햄튼은 공식 입장을 발표했다.

Wolves released their own statement on Sunday and said the club would report the incident to UEFA.

울버햄튼은 7월 31일 공식 입장을 발표했고, 구단이 UEFA에 이 사실을 보고하겠다고 했다.

Hwang, now entering his second season with Wolverhampton, has faced racist abuse in the past. Last year, when he was first introduced to Wolves fans on the sidelines of a game against Manchester United, United fans sang an offensive chant that references Koreans eating dog meat.

on the sidelines: 직접 시합에는 나가지 않고

offensive: 모욕적인

울버햄튼에서의 두 번째 시즌을 시작한 황희찬은 과거에도 인종차별을 당한 적이 있다. 지난해 맨체스터 유나이티드와의 경기 도중에 황희찬이 이적 후 처음으로 울버햄튼 팬들 앞에 구장에서 소개되었을 때 맨체스터 유나이티드 팬들은 한국인들이 개고기를 먹는다는 것에 대해 모욕하는 구호를 외친 바 있다.

That incident triggered former United star Park Ji-sung to call out his own fans, condemning their continued use of a song that perpetuates racist stereotypes and is targeted at younger Korean players.

trigger: 촉발시키다

condemn: 규탄, 비난하다

perpetuate: 영구화하다, 영속시키다

racist: 인종 차별주의적

stereotype: 고정관념

맨체스터 유나이티드 출신 박지성도 당시 그 사건에 대해 팬들에게 소신을 밝혔었는데, 젊은 한국인 선수들을 대상으로 하는 인종차별적 고정관념을 고착화시키는 노래를 비판했다.