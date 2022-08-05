[THINK ENGLISH] 2PM 찬성, 딸 아빠가 되다

2PM 멤버이자 연기자 찬성이 7월 18일 용산에서 열린 영화 “외계+인” VIP 시사회에 참석하고 있다. [뉴스1]

Chansung of 2PM is now a father to his new baby girl

2PM 찬성, 딸 아빠가 되다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Boy band 2PM member Chansung is now a father, according to his agency L’July Entertainment on Tuesday. "Chansung's wife recently gave birth to a baby girl," the agency said in a statement. The 32-year-old singer's wife is a non-celebrity. She is eight years older than him.

Give birth to: 출산하다

Non-celebrity: 일반인

화요일 소속사 엘줄라이엔터테인먼트에 따르면 2PM 멤버 찬성이 아빠가 되었다. “찬성의 아내는 최근 여자아이를 출산했다,"고 소속사가 전했다. 32살 가수의 아내는 비연예인으로 찬성보다 8살 연상이다.

Chansung revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman in December last year along with the news that she was pregnant with his child. The couple had planned on holding a wedding ceremony early this year, but it has been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19.

Revealed: 밝히다

Postponed indefinitely: 무기한으로 연기되다

작년 12월에 찬성은 이 여성과의 관계를 밝히며 아이를 가졌다고 말했었다. 둘은 올해 초에 결혼식을 올리려 했으나 코로나로 인해 식은 무기한으로 연기되었다.

Chansung debuted in 2006 as an actor before debuting as a K-pop singer. He appeared in the MBC sitcom "High Kick!" He debuted as a member of the boy band 2PM in 2008 and has released numerous hit songs such as "Again & Again" (2009), "10 out of 10" (2009) and "My House" (2015).

Numerous: 많은

Release: 발매하다

찬성은 케이팝 가수로의 데뷔 전에 2006년도에 MBC시트콤 “하이킥”에서 연기자로 먼저 데뷔를 했다. 2008년도에 2PM 멤버로 데뷔하면서 “어게인 앤 어게인" (2009), “10점 만점에 10점” (2009) 그리고 “우리집” (2015) 등 많은 히트곡들을 발매했다. [후략]