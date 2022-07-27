[THINK ENGLISH] ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’, 현실 자폐와 뭐가 다르고 같을까

드라마 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’ 1회의 한 장면. 자폐를 가진 변호사 우영우가 대형 로펌 출근 첫날 지하철을 타고 있다. [에이스토리]

The main character in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is an autistic genius who is just high functioning enough to practice law, in court.

'Woo' gets mixed reviews from people who know about autism

‘이상한 변호사 우영우’, 현실 자폐와 뭐가 다르고 같을까

Monday, July 25, 2022

autistic: 자폐의

function: 기능하다

드라마 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’의 주인공은 법정 변론이 가능한 자폐증을 가진 천재다.

For KT Studio Genie and distributors Netflix and ENA, it's been great. For people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and those who study it, the series has brought recognition and understanding, and a degree of concern.

recognition: 인정, 인식

제작사인 KT스튜디오지니와 이 드라마를 방영하는 넷플릭스와 ENA에게 이 드라마는 반갑기만 하다. 자폐스펙트럼장애를 갖고 있는 사람들이나 자폐를 연구하는 사람들에게도 이 드라마는 인정을 받고 있다. 하지만 약간의 우려가 없는 것은 아니다.

In the show, a young lawyer named Woo Young-woo, portrayed by actress Park Eun-bin, has Savant Syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental disorder such as ASD has exceptional abilities or talent. Woo is described in the show as a genius, who can memorize entire books and recall and analyze complex sets of information easily.

developmental disorder: 발달장애

exceptional: 예외적인, 특출한

memorize: 암기하다

recall: 기억해내다, 상기하다

이 드라마에서 배우 박은빈이 연기하는 젊은 변호가 우영우는 서번트 증후군을 가고 있다. 이는 자폐스펙트럼장애 같은 발달장애를 갖고 있는 사람이 예외적으로 특출한 능력이나 재능을 갖고 있는 것을 말한다. 우영우는 드라마에서 책 전체를 암기하고 기억해내서 복잡한 정보를 쉽게 분석할 수 있는 천재로 그려진다.

One of the criticisms about "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is whether such a genius lawyer with autism is possible in real life. Some question whether the character being a savant is plausible.

plausible: 그럴 듯한, 현실성 있는

‘이상한 변호사 우영우’에 대한 한 가지 비판은 그런 자폐를 갖고 있는 천재 변호사가 현실에서 가능한가이다. 어떤 이들은 서번트 증후군을 가진 인물이 있을 수 있느냐에 대해 의문을 제기하기도 한다.

The Korea JoongAng Daily asked parents of children with ASD, doctors specializing in psychiatry and cultural critics about the differences and similarities between ASD depicted in the show and actual cases, and the possible social influence of the show.

psychiatry: 정신의학

코리아중앙데일리는 자폐 자녀를 둔 부모와 정신과 의사와 문화평론가들에게 드라마에서 묘사된 발달장애와 현실 사이의 차이와 공통점, 그리고 그 드라마가 사회적으로 미칠 영향에 대해 물어봤다.

"About 10 percent of those with ASD do have Savant Syndrome," said Bahn Geon-ho, a professor of psychiatry at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine. "It can range from exceptional memorization and analytical skills, as in the case of Woo, to simply being able to memorize certain types of information, such as the Seoul subway map or showing talent in the fields of music and art.“

경희대 의대 정신의학과 반건호 교수는 “자폐스펙트럼장애의 10% 정도가 서번트 증후군을 갖고 있다”며 “우영우처럼 특별한 암기력이나 분석력부터 서울 지하철 지도 같은 특정 정보를 기억하는 능력이나 음악과 예술 같은 분야에서 재능을 보이기도 한다”고 말했다.

The depiction of high-functioning autism is another point of discussion.

high-functioning: 고기능

고기능 자폐에 대한 묘사도 또 다른 논란거리다.

High-functioning autism is not a medical diagnosis, according to doctors, but simply a way of categorizing a person of ASD who is able to converse in length, keep a job and socialize with others.

medical diagnosis: 의학적 진단

의사들에 따르면 고기능 자폐는 의학적 진단명이 아니라 오래 대화를 나눌 수 있고 다른 사람들과 사회적으로 소통할 수 있으며 직업을 가질 수 있는 자폐스펙트럼장애를 부르는 말이다.

While some have pointed out that high-functioning autistic people do not exhibit as many routine characteristics as Woo does — the repetition of words, imitating other's speech, playing with her fingers or rocking herself back and forth — it is perfectly possible, according to Joung Yoo-sook, a professor of psychiatry at Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine.

routine characteristic: 반복적인 특징

rock: 흔들다

어떤 이들은 고기능 자폐는 우영우처럼 말을 반복하거나 다른 사람의 말을 따라하거나 손가락을 움직이거나 몸을 앞뒤로 흔드는 것 같은 반복적인 특징을 보이지 않는다고 지적한다. 하지만 성균관대 의대 정신의학과 정유숙 교수는 그런 특징을 보일 수 있다고 말한다.

"High-functioning autistic persons can show such characteristics," said Joung. "Every case of ASD is different, so it's hard to say definitely that some categories show such and such characteristics.“

정 교수는 “고기능 자폐인들도 그런 증상을 보일 수 있다”며 “자폐스펙트럼장애의 모든 경우가 다 다르기 때문에 어떤 경우엔 어떤 특징을 보인다고 단정적으로 말할 수 없다‘고 말했다.

What isn't quite plausible is the way that the main protagonist Woo quickly learns to socialize with her colleagues and develops empathy toward her clients, according to Joung.

empathy: 공감력



그럴듯하지 않은 것은 주인공 우영우가 동료들과 빠르게 친해지고 의뢰인들에게 공감하는 부분이라고 정 교수는 말했다.

"Those with ASD can learn social interaction and develop emotional connections, but it takes a long time," said Joung, adding that "a television show is fiction, and we shouldn't watch it as a documentary."

social interaction: 사회적 교류

emotional connection: 감정적인 연결



정 교수는 “자폐를 가진 사람들도 사회적 교류를 배우고 감정적인 연결을 발달시킬 수 있지만 오랜 시간이 걸린다”며 “하지만 TV 드라마는 픽션일 뿐이고, 다큐멘터리로 봐서는 안 된다”고 말했다.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is receiving generally positive reviews with its depiction of autism, with many saying that it has realistically portrayed those with ASD. Kim Bo-mi, 35, a resident of Asan, who is a parent of an autistic child, singled out the monotone speech of Woo as one of the main points that she found mirrored actual ASD.

monotone: 단조로운



‘이상한 변호사 우영우’는 자폐스펙트럼장애를 가진 사람들을 현실적으로 그리고 있다는 긍정적인 평가를 받고 있다. 자폐를 갖고 있는 자녀를 둔 35세 김보미씨는 우영우의 높낮이 없는 단조로운 말투가 자폐의 주요 특징 중 하나라고 말했다.

"Woo's monotone speech and the way she talks is very similar to how my son talks," said Kim.

김씨는 “내 아들이 말하는 것과 우영우가 단조로운 톤으로 말하는 것이 무척 비슷하다”고 말했다.

Another similarity between those with ASD in real life and Woo in the show is the obsession with or tendency to concentrate on certain objects or food. In the show, Woo loves whales, and constantly talks about them, while almost exclusively eating gimbap for meals. This characteristic is very similar to actual ASD cases, according to Bahn.

obsession: 집착



현실에서 자폐를 가진 사람들과 드라마 속 우영우의 또 다른 공통점은 특정 물건이나 음식에 집중하는 경향이나 집착을 보인다는 점이다. 우영우는 고래를 좋아하고 계속 고래에 대해 이야기하며 거의 항상 김밥만 먹는다. 반 교수에 따르면 이런 특징은 실제 자폐의 특징과 비슷하다.

"A lot of autistic children are very picky eaters," said Bahn. "They dislike the taste of certain food and in many cases favor sweets, so there are actually many cases of obesity that come along with ASD.“

picky eater: 입맛이 까다로운 사람, 편식이 심한 사람

obesity: 비만



반 교수는 “많은 자폐 아동들이 입맛이 까다롭다”며 “특정 음식의 맛을 싫어하고 많은 경우 단 것을 좋아해서 자폐와 비만이 실제로 같이 나타난다”고 말했다.

In the most recent episode of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," the relationship between Woo and her colleague Lee Jun-ho, portrayed by actor Kang Tae-oh, took a romantic turn. This left viewers wondering how often those with ASD date and get married in real life.

최근 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’에서는 우영우와 강태오가 연기하는 동료 이준호 사이에 로맨틱한 감정이 흐르기 시작했다. 시청자들은 자폐를 가진 사람들이 현실에서 연애를 하고 결혼을 할 수 있는지 궁금해 한다.

"Dating and marriage for autistic people are not implausible," said Bahn. "They do happen. But the marriage would be very hard to maintain. Some studies have followed the lives of those with ASD and marriage is rare. I would say about one out of a hundred cases make it, or the percentage could be even lower."

반 교수는 “자폐를 가진 사람들이 데이트를 하고 결혼하는 게 불가능하지 않다”며 “그럴 수는 있지만 결혼 생활을 유지하기가 쉽지는 않다. 자폐를 가진 사람들의 삶과 결혼에 대한 연구에서 보면 결혼을 하는 경우는 100명 중 1명 정도이거나 그 이하일 것이다”라고 말했다.

Regardless of how many marks "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has hit or missed with its portrayal of autism, the fact that a television series featuring ASD has been made and that it has become popular signals a positive influence on the public awareness of the disorder, experts say.

hit or miss: 맞거나 틀리다

전문가들은 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’가 자폐에 대해 얼마나 맞고 틀리게 묘사했는 지와 상관없이 자폐에 대한 TV 드라마가 만들어지고 인기를 끌고 있다는 것은 장애에 대한 대중의 인식에 긍정적인 영향을 준다고 말한다.

"In the United States, for example, the general notion regarding autism was very discriminatory and involved a lot of misunderstanding until the release and success of the film 'Rain Man' in 1988," said Bahn.

discriminatory: 차별적인

misunderstanding: 오해

반 교수는 “예를 들어 1988년 영화 ‘레인맨’이 상영돼서 인기를 끌기 전까지 미국에서도 자폐에 대해 매우 차별적이었고 오해가 많았다”고 말했다.