[THINK ENGLISH] 개그우먼 강유미, 결혼 3년 후 이혼

강유미 [밀알복지재단]

Comedian Kang Yu-mi divorces husband of three years

개그우먼 강유미, 결혼 3년 후 이혼

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Friday, July 8, 2022

Comedian and YouTuber Kang Yu-mi recently filed for divorce from her husband of three years, according to local media outlets Thursday. Kang is said to have met her husband through acquaintances and married in August 2019, but never announced the marriage because her former husband is not a celebrity.

file for~: 신청하다

acquaintance: 지인

개그우먼이자 유튜버인 강유미가 최근 남편과 결혼한지 3년 만에 이혼을 했다고 7일 밝혔다. 강유미는 지인들을 통해 남편을 만나 2019년 8월 결혼을 했지만, 비연예인인 남편을 고려해 그의 직업, 나이, 얼굴은 공개하지 않았다.

However, local media outlets reported on Thursday morning that Kang has now ended her marriage. Kang confirmed that on her YouTube channel that she was recently divorced, but did not confirm how long she had been married for.

end marriage: 이혼을 하다

confirm: 확인하다



하지만 언론에 따르면 강유미는 최근 이혼을 했다고 밝혔다. 강유미는 그녀의 개인 유튜브 채널을 통해 이혼을 인정했지만, 구체적인 시기는 밝히지 않았다.

“I’m sorry to those who would have been surprised by such personal news,” she wrote. “I’ve wanted to tell you first, but it was a personal pain which I couldn’t share easily. I only discussed the divorce with my close friends [...] I’m sorry that you had to find out this way.

share: 알리다, 공유하다

“저의 개인적인 소식으로 놀라셨을 많은 분들께 죄송”하다고 말하면서 “먼저 알려드리고 싶은 마음이 항상 있었지만 쉽게 용기 내 말씀드릴 수 없는 개인적인 아픔이어서 먼저 말씀드리지 못하였습니다. 개인적으로 가까운 분들에게만 밝혀왔던 이혼이었고 [...] 이런 기회로 알리게 된 점 죄송스럽습니다.”

“It was a scathing wound and a difficult time for me,” she continued. “Due to support from my subscribers, I had kept myself occupied in work and I have you guys to thank you for that. I will ceaselessly continue to create entertaining content and show you my best.”

scathing: 뼈아픈

occupied: 몰두하는

ceaselessly: 끊임없이

entertaining: 흥미로운

“뼈아픈 상처였고 힘든 시간이었지만 구독자분들의 응원 덕분에 일적으로만큼은 바쁘게 지내올 수 있었던 점 이 기회에 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 변함없이 재밌는 콘텐츠로 최선을 다하여 좋은 모습 보여드리도록 노력하겠습니다”며 글을 올렸다.

Kang became a comedian under broadcaster KBS in 2004 and featured in a number of segments of the comedy show “Gag Concert” (1999-2020). She runs her own YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers, and is famous for impersonating a variety of characteristics in different occupations and relationships.

segment: 부분

impersonate: 흉내내다

강유미는 2004년 KBS 공채 개그맨으로 데뷔해 KBS 코미디 프로그램 ‘개그콘서트’ (1999-2020)의 여러 코너에서 활약했다. 그녀는 최근에 유튜브 채널을 개설해 100만명 넘는 구독자를 보유하고 있으며, 각종 여러 직업과 관계 등의 특징을 잘 캐치하여 흉내내는 콘텐츠로 인기를 끌고 있다.