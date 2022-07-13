[THINK ENGLISH] 너무 싸다면, 짝퉁 아닌지 의심할 것

짝퉁 명품 가방. [특허청]

Sales of counterfeit goods are taking off after the pandemic. Many customers in their 20s and 30s find the knockoffs via social media. Sellers post photos of fake goods with captions, that read "Cha(nel) bag" or "(Ni)ke shoes." That's the key to...

If it's that cheap, that branded good can't be real

너무 싸다면, 짝퉁 아닌지 의심할 것

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Sales of counterfeit goods are taking off after the pandemic.

counterfeit goods: 위조품

take off: 급격히 인기를 얻다. 이륙하다

위조제품(짝퉁)의 판매가 코로나19 이후에 급격히 늘고 있다.

Many customers in their 20s and 30s find the knockoffs via social media. Sellers post photos of fake goods with captions, that read "Cha(nel) bag" or "(Ni)ke shoes." That's the key to what they pretend to be, and why they're so reasonably priced, according to the Korea Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).

knockoffs: 모조품, 싸구려 모조품

seller: 판매자

20~30대 많은 고객들은 소셜 미디어를 통해 짝퉁을 찾는다. 판매자들은 ‘샤(넬) 가방’ ‘(나)이키 신발’ 같은 설명을 붙여 위조제품의 사진을 게재한다. 특허청에 따르면 이는 제품의 브랜드를 유추하고 가격을 짐작할 수 있게 하려는 것이다.

Social media is good for posting photos and communicating with potential customers through direct messages (DM). Social media is also pretty safe from the prying eyes of institutions that try to crack down on counterfeit sales, like the KIPO. Most customers know full well these are not genuine branded products. But there are some cases of customers being fooled, although the price should have been a tip-off.

pry: 캐다

crack down: 단속하다

branded: 유명상표의

fool: 속이다

tip-off: 제보



소셜 미디어는 사진을 올리고 잠재적 구매자들과 다이렉트 메시지(DM)로 연락을 하기에 좋다. 특허청 같은 위조품 적발 기관들의 눈을 피하기에도 안전하다. 대부분의 고객들은 이런 상품이 진품이 아니라는 것을 잘 알고 있다. 그런데 가격이 터무니없이 싼 데도 속아 넘어가는 고객들이 있다.

“I found out there was a hashtag saying the product is a replica (#replica) when looking at the post again after buying the product,” said a customer who works at a research institute. “I complained to the seller afterward but they said they never advertised it as an actual designer product and that a refund for a simple change of mind is not possible.”

replica: 복제품

refund: 환불

simple change of mind: 단순변심

연구소에서 근무하는 한 사람은 “제품을 산 다음에 봤더니 #레플리카(복제품)라는 해시태그가 있다는 걸 발견했다”며 “판매자에게 나중에 항의했지만 진품이라고 말한 적이 없고 단순 변심에 의한 환불은 어렵다는 답변이 돌아왔다”고 말했다.

Online posts offering knockoff products on online marketplaces, portals and on social media increased by 35.6 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, from 126,542 cases to 171,606, according to the KIPO. From the start of 2019 to last April, KIPO busted 448,744 cases involving products worth 3.8 trillion won ($2.9 billion).

bust: 부수다, 급습하다

특허청에 따르면 온라인 오픈마켓이나 인터넷 포털, 소셜 미디어에서 거래되는 짝퉁 게시물은 2021년 17만1606건으로 전년 12만6542건에 비해 35.6% 늘었다. 2019년부터 올해 4월까지 특허청이 적발한 건수는 44만8744건으로 3조8000억원 규모에 해당한다.

Social media accounted for 44.8 percent of the cases followed by 27.9 percent for online marketplaces and 27.8 percent for shopping done through internet portals. By type of merchandise, handbags, clothes and shoes accounted for over 70 percent of the counterfeit goods busted. Bags accounted for 145,536 cases, followed by clothes (127,747), shoes (74,716) and wallets (28,796).

account for: 설명하다, 차지하다

merchandise: 상품



소셜 미디어에서의 적발이 전체의 44.8%, 다음이 온라인 오픈마켓 27.9%, 그리고 포털사이트가 27.8%였다. 품목별로는 가방, 의류, 신발이 단속된 위조제품의 70% 이상을 차지했다. 가방이 14만5536건으로 가장 많고, 다음으로는 의류(12만7747건), 신발(7만4716건), 지갑(2만8796건) 순이었다.

By brands, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel were the most popular. According to the KIPO, a total of 690 registered trademarks were infringed from 2019 to April 2022. Other than branded products, sales of K-pop celebrity knockoff merchandise and sportswear also surged.

trademark: 상표

infringe: 침해하다

상표별로는 구찌, 루이뷔통, 샤넬이 가장 많았다. 이 기간 침해된 상표권은 690개였다. 명품 외에 K팝 스타 관련 상품이나 유명 운동복의 짝퉁 제품 판매도 늘고 있다.

The KIPO has also been hunting down online sales of fake sportswear like Son Heung-min’s Tottenham Hotspur uniform, the national football team’s uniform and designer sportswear ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

hunt down: 추적하다

특허청은 2020 카타르 월드컵을 앞두고 잉글랜드 프로축구 프리미어리그(EPL) 득점왕에 오른 손흥민 선수의 토트넘 유니폼, 국가대표 유니폼 및 유명 브랜드를 위조한 스포츠 의류 등의 온라인 유통을 집중단속하고 있다.

“Counterfeit goods sold online not only degrade a brand’s value but also negatively affect the overall impression of Korea,” said Kim Young-bae, director of the Trademark Special Judicial Police. “We will strengthen our monitoring of sales of fake goods and plan to launch investigations against people regularly selling counterfeit goods.”

degrade: 비하하다, 제거하다

overall impression: 전반적인 인상

investigation: 조사, 수사

김영배 특허청 상표특별사법경찰 과장은 “온라인 위조상품은 상표권자의 브랜드 가치를 깎아내릴 뿐 아니라 한국의 이미지에도 부정적인 영향을 미칠 우려가 있다”며 “모니터링을 더욱 강화하고, 상습 판매자에 대해서는 특허청 상표 특별사법경찰의 수사를 실시할 계획”이라고 말했다.