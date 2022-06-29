[THINK ENGLISH] 누리호 성공, 한국 우주 산업의 새벽을 열다

사진은 누리호 (KSLV-II) 안에 설치된 카메라에 찍힌 페어링(위성 보호 덮개) 분리 영상을 캡처한 것이다. 아래 사진은 분리된 위성 덮개 사진이다. 누리호는 화요일 전남 고흥군 나로우주센터에서 성공적으로 발사됐다. [연합]

With the successful launch of Nuri, Korea has entered the "new space era," with more than 300 domestic companies taking part. The three-stage, liquid-fueled Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II (KSLV-II) — its formal name — blasted off from the launch pad..

Nuri success heralds the dawn of space business in Korea

누리호 성공, 한국 우주 산업의 새벽을 열다

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

With the successful launch of Nuri, Korea has entered the "new space era," with more than 300 domestic companies taking part.

herald: 예고하다, 알리다

launch: 발사, 시작하다

누리호 발사 성공으로 한국은 “뉴 스페이스”로 진입했다. 여기엔 300개 이상의 국내 기업들이 참여했다.

The three-stage, liquid-fueled Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II (KSLV-II) — its formal name — blasted off from the launch pad with a roar at 4 p.m. Tuesday, on time, carrying a 1,500-kilogram payload, including a performance verification satellite, four cube satellites (CubeSat) and a dummy payload. The small-sized CubeSats are placed inside the performance verification satellite.

three-stage: 3단

liquid-fueled: 액체 연료가 주입된

blast off: 발사되다, 지상에서 솟아오르다

launch pad: 발사대

payload: 탑재화물

performance verification satellite: 성능검증위성

cube: 정육면체

dummy: 모조품, 가짜의

액체연료가 주입된 3단의 발사체 누리호(한국형 발사체 KSLV-II)는 예정대로 화요일 오후 4시 우렁찬 소리를 내며 발사대에서 솟아올랐다. 성능검증위성과 4개의 큐브위성, 모사체 등 1500킬로그램의 화물을 싣고서다. 작은 큐브위성들은 성능검증위성 안에 탑재됐다.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the satellite successfully achieved two-way communication with its ground station around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the day after the launch, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT. "Following the two-way communication with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) ground station in Daejeon, Nuri's satellite deployment capability has been fully confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

two-way communication: 양방향 교신

ground station: 지상국

deployment: 배치

과학기술부에 따르면 발사 다음날인 수요일 오전 3시경에는 위성이 지상국과 양방향 교신에 성공했다는 것이 확인됐다. 과기부는 “대전 한국항공우주연구원 지상국과 양방향 교신에 이어 누리호의 위성 배치 능력이 완전히 확인됐다”고 밝혔다.

The space project, which began in March 2010, involved over 300 private companies, including Hanwha Aerospace.

2010년 시작된 이 우주 프로젝트에는 한화에어로스페이스를 포함해 300개 이상의 민간 기업이 참여했다.

The project has cost around 1.96 trillion won ($1.5 billion), with 80 percent, or 1.5 trillion won, being invested by private companies.

이 프로젝트에는 약 1조9600억원이 들었고, 이 가운데 80%인 약 1조5000억원은 민간 기업이 투자했다.

The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) took the lead in the three-stage rocket system, which has 370,000 parts. This is almost 20 times more than the 20,000 auto parts used to make one car.

한국항공우주산업(KAI)는 37만개의 부품이 들어간 3단 로켓 시스템을 주도했다. 자동차 한 대에 들어가는 부품 수 2만개의 거의 20배에 달한다.

KAI, which joined the Nuri project in 2014, built the first-stage fuel tank and oxidizer tank and assembled parts supplied by domestic companies. Hanwha Aerospace supplied engines for the mission. "We are very proud of the successful launch of Nuri as a company that was in charge of the making the engines, the heart of the rocket," said a spokesperson for Hanwha Aerospace.

oxidizer: 산화제

assemble: 조립하다

2014년 누리호 프로젝트에 참여한 KAI는 1단 연료탱크와 산화제 탱크를 만들고, 국내 기업들이 제공한 부품을 조립했다. 한화에어로스페이스는 이 프로젝트에 엔진을 공급했다. 한화에어로스페이스는 “우리는 누리호의 심장이라 불리는 엔진 제작을 담당한 기업으로서 이번 발사 성공에 큰 자부심을 느낀다”고 밝혔다.

Hyundai Heavy Industries spearheaded the development of the launch pad based on its experience in building the Naro, or KSLV-I, launch pad, the first carrier rocket in Korea, in 2013. Naro is the predecessor of Nuri, but was partly built with technologies from Russia. Hyundai Heavy Industries started developing the launch pad for Nuri in 2016 and finally completed it after 4 years and 6 months. The company also built a 48-meter (158 feet) umbilical tower, which is used to inject fuel into the rocket.

spearhead: 선봉, 진두지휘하다

carrier rocket: 운반용 로켓

predecessor: 전임자, 이전 모델

umbilical: 배꼽의, 탯줄로 이어진 것처럼 밀접한 관계의

현대중공업은 2013년 한국의 첫 번째 운반용 로켓인 나로호(KSLV-I)의 발사대를 제작했던 경험을 바탕으로 발사대 개발을 주도했다. 나로호는 누리호의 이전 모델이었지만 부분적으로 러시아 기술로 제작됐다. 현대중공업은 2016년 누리호 발사대를 개발하기 시작했고 4년6개월 만에 개발을 마쳤다. 이 회사는 누리호에 연료를 주입하는데 필요한 48미터 높이의 엄빌리칼 타워도 제작했다.

Both the government and the industry expect more space endeavors will be led by private entities in the future with the successful launch of the Nuri.

endeavor: 노력, 시도

정부와 재계는 누리호의 성공적인 발사로 민간 우주 산업이 더욱 활성화될 것으로 기대하고 있다.

The Yoon Suk-yeol government has pledged to actively support the space industry and is planning to do so by transferring technologies to private companies so that the entire launch vehicle project could be solely led by private corporations.

윤석열 정부는 우주 산업을 적극적으로 지원하겠다고 약속했으며 민간 기업이 발사체 설계부터 제작 개발 발사에 이르기까지 모든 역량을 갖출 수 있도록 기술을 이전할 계획이다.

Previously, these projects were led by KARI with private companies taking some part in manufacturing and assembly. KAI, Hanwha and Kolon are some of the domestic companies that are actively looking into the space business.

previously: 이전에는

space business: 우주 산업

이전에는 한국항공우주연구원이 주도하고 민간 기업이 일부 부품을 제작·조립하는 방식이었다. KAI, 한화, 코오롱 등이 우주산업에 적극적으로 나서고 있다.