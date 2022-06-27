[THINK ENGLISH] 여왕의 귀환: 김연경, 국내 V리그 복귀, 흥국생명과 계약

흥국생명 구단이 김연경과의 계약과 국내 V리그 복귀를 축하하며 21일 발표했다. [사진 흥국생명 배구단]

Return of the queen: Kim Yeon-koung rejoins the Pink Spiders

여왕의 귀환: 김연경, 국내 V리그 복귀, 흥국생명과 계약

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Korean volleyball legend and former captain of the women's national volleyball team Kim Yeon-koung has signed a one-year, 700-million-won ($542,000) deal to rejoin the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders in the domestic V-league. The Pink Spiders announced Tuesday that Kim will earn 450 million won in guaranteed salary and up to 250 million won in incentives.

salary: 연봉

한국 배구 레전드이자 여자대표팀 주장 김연경이 1년 총액 7억원 조건으로 국내 리그의 흥국생명과 계약을 체결했다. 흥국생명은 21일 김연경의 영입을 공식 발표하면서 연봉 4억5000만원, 옵션 2억5000만원 조건으로 계약을 체결했다고 밝혔다.

Kim debuted in 2005 with the Incheon club and moved overseas for the first time in 2009, joining a Japanese club. The last time Kim played for the Pink Spiders was in the 2020-21 season, when she returned for one season after 11 years playing in Japan, China and Turkey. Kim then jetted off to Shanghai in May of 2021 to join the Shanghai Bright Ubest Women's Volleyball Club, returning to the team four years after she led it to the top of the Chinese Super League in the 2017-18 season to snap a 17-year drought.

overseas: 해외, 외국

김연경은 2005년 흥국생명에서 데뷔를 했고, 4년 뒤 2009년에 처음 해외 리그로 진출한 후 일본 리그에서 활동했다. 김연경이 마지막으로 흥국생명에서 뛴 것은 2020-2021 시즌이었다. 당시 11년간 일본, 중국, 터키를 넘나들며 외국에서 활동을 한 이후 한 시즌을 국내에서 뛴 것이었다. 그리고 나서 김연경은 2021년 5월 상하이 유베스트 배구단에서 활동을 했다. 2017-2018년 중국 수퍼리그에서 김연경이 유베스트 배구단을 17년만의 우승으로 이끈 이후 4년만의 복귀였다.

After Kim recently returned home from training in the United States, the Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders reportedly reached out to Kim to sign a deal. This comes as great news for domestic volleyball fans, especially as fans renewed their love for Kim last year when she led the national team to a fourth-place finish at the Games.

reach out: 연락을 취하려 하다, 접근하다

최근 미국에서 훈련을 마치고 귀국한 김연경은 흥국생명의 적극적 권유로 인하여 계약을 체결했다고 밝혔다. 김연경의 복귀는 국내 배구 리그 팬들에게 무척 반가운 소식이다. 작년 도쿄 올림픽에서 김연경이 대표팀을 4위라는 성적으로 이끌면서 국내에서 인기가 더 많아졌기 때문이다.

Going into the Games, Korea was seen as an underdog with little chance of reaching the semifinals. Not only was Korea ranked 13th in the world, the third-lowest ranked team at the Olympics, but it was also coming back from a disappointing second-to-last finish at the Volleyball Nations League in June.

underdog: 약체

little chance: 적은 가능성

second-to-last: 뒤에서 두 번째

올림픽에 진출하면서도 한국팀은 준결승 진출 가능성이 희박한 약체로 여겨졌다. 한국은 세계 랭킹 13위로 올림픽에서는 세번째로 낮은 랭킹을 가지고 있었을 뿐만 아니라 직전 6월에 열린 배구 네이션스 리그에서 16개팀 중에서 15위라는 실망스러운 성적을 거두고 돌아오는 길이었기 때문이다.

Kim and the 11 other members of the Korean squad quickly became fan favorites, battling their way through eight matches against predominantly higherranked teams to reach the bronze medal match. The team arrived home without any silverware, but with little doubt in fans' minds that they had given it all they had. And of course there was captain Kim, who somehow managed to be everywhere at all times. Not only was Kim the second-best scorer of the entire Games, but also the first player to score more than 30 points in four matches at the Olympics.

predominantly: 대부분

silverware: (스포츠 대회에서 받는) 은색 트로피

김연경과 다른 11명의 한국 선수단은 동메달 결정전에 이르기까지 대부분 랭킹이 더 높은 팀들을 상대로 8번의 경기를 치루면서 팬들에게 많은 사랑을 받았다. 대표팀은 결국 메달 없이 돌아오기는 했지만 할 수 있는 것을 다하고 돌아왔다는 것에는 의심의 여지가 없었다. 도쿄올림픽에서 김연경이 세르비아의 티야나 보스코비치 다음으로 전체 득점 2위를 차지했을 뿐만 아니라 처음으로 네 개의 경기에서 혼자 30점 이상을 기록한 최초의 선수가 되었다.

Kim's popularity last year also made her the first volleyball player with more than one million subscribers on her YouTube channel and, according to some reports, the most tweeted female athlete in the world in 2021.

subscriber: 구독자

작년 김연경의 인기로 인해 김연경은 유튜브 구독자가 백만명을 넘긴 첫 배구 선수가 되었고, 또 어떤 기사에 의하면 2021년에 트위터에서 가장 많이 언급된 선수가 되기도 했다.