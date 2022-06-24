[THINK ENGLISH] 제이홉, 방탄소년단 멤버 중 첫 솔로 활동 예정

2021년 송파구에서 열린 방탄소년단의 새 디지털 싱글 “버터” 기자간담회에 참석한 멤버 제이홉 [중앙일보]

J-Hope will be first BTS member to drop solo music

제이홉, 방탄소년단 멤버 중 첫 솔로 활동 예정

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Thursday, June 16, 2022

BTS's J-Hope will be the group's first member to release solo music, according to a statement from HYBE Labels on Wednesday. In the band's YouTube video celebrating its ninth anniversary on Tuesday, J-Hope had said that he was already in the process of making a solo album.

statement: 발표문

process~: 과정

방탄소년단 멤버 제이홉이 그룹 멤버들 중 처음으로 솔로 음반을 발매할 예정이라고 하이브 레이블즈가 수요일 밝혔다. 방탄소년단 멤버들은 그룹의 9주년을 축하하는 유튜브 영상을 화요일에 공개했다. 영상 속 제이홉은 이미 솔로앨범을 제작 중이라고 밝혔다.

Under strict agency rules, the band was obligated to work only as a group. In the past, the members had showcased their individual musical talent works through mix tapes, which are unofficial albums, and original sound tracks. But none of the members released their own official solo music in the last nine years.

obligate: 의무화하다

소속사의 엄격한 방침 하에 방탄소년단은 이제까지 그룹으로써만 활동할 수 있었다. 멤버들은 과거에 개인의 음악적 재능을 비공식적인 음반인 믹스테이프와 OST 작업을 통해 공개해 왔다. 하지만 지난 9년간 공식적으로 솔로 음악을 내놓은 멤버는 없었다.

Though details of J-Hope's upcoming solo project have not yet been revealed, it can be speculated that it will drop sometime in the summer as he is slated to headline one of the main stages for this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on July 31.

reveal: 드러내다, 밝히다

speculate: 추정하다

headline: 주 공연자로 나오다, (신문 기사의) 표제

다가오는 제이홉의 솔로 활동에 대해 자세한 사항은 아직 공개되지 않았으나, 그가 오는 7월 31일 시카고에서 롤라팔루자 음악 축제의 메인 무대 중 하나에 주 공연자로 나올 예정인 만큼 여름 즈음에 발매될 것으로 추정된다.

RM also teased his upcoming solo project in the video saying "The thing that I am preparing has no uniformity. The genres are all different and it's all over the place." Jimin, Jungkook and V said that they had started working on their own songs as well. Jin expressed an interest in acting. “I have always wanted to act," he said. "It is a way for me to learn many different things according to the roles.”

uniformity: 통일성, 획일성

all over the place: 사방에, 엉망인 (두서없는)





멤버 RM 역시 영상 도중 본인의 솔로 활동을 예고하며 “이번에 준비하고 있는 곡들은 일관성이 하나도 없다. 장르도 다 다르다”고 말했다. 멤버 지민, 정국과 뷔도 각자의 곡 작업을 시작했다고 밝혔다. 한편 멤버 진은 “나는 배우가 하고 싶었다. 배역에 따라 다양한 것을 배울 수 있다”며 연기 활동에 대한 관심을 드러냈다.